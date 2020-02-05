Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's 'new dispensation' promises a mirage

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ORDINARY people, including civil servants and many in the informal sector, have become increasingly disillusioned with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's highly touted "new dispensation" anchored on economic development, which seemingly have collapsed in spectacular fashion.

A snap survey by NewsDay Weekender revealed that many ordinary people believe the political elites, who live in the lap of comfort and luxury, were far removed from the hardships of a population at its wits' end on how to live through the next day.

When it was first rumoured that Mnangagwa was considering Mthuli Ncube for the post of Finance minister, there was a ripple of public excitement given the man's glossy CV.

But in just two years, those who have been hit hard by the continued downward spiral of the economy have even been suggesting that for all his ills, the late former President Robert Mugabe was probably a better leader who felt for the people and pushed pro-poor policies.

With the majority of ordinary Zimbabweans earning less than $2 000 a month, surviving through the month has become a tall order.

According to the Poverty Reduction Forum Trust (PRFT)'s Basic Needs Basket survey - which monitors the cost of accessing basic needs in urban areas - by October last year, a family of five required $4 307,16 for their basic needs.

Before the re-introduction of the Zimbabwe dollar, US$100 was sufficient to fill a trolley of groceries, but now, $100 in local currency is not even sufficient to purchase four litres of cooking oil.

Several people who spoke to this publication revealed that they were no longer doing monthly budgets like in the past, but were now living from day to day.

A researcher and development economist with PRFT, Tafara Chiremba, said the increasing cost of living demanded families to be more prudent in their spending habits.

"They need to have a plan on the basic needs, when they will need to buy and where they can buy goods at cheaper prices," he said.

"Given availability of income, there is need for households to buy goods that can last a month. In the face of increasing inflation and cost of transport, this strategy can help households to save money."

In January this year, civil servants agreed to a 140% pay hike after the top public workers union, Apex Council, had earlier rejected a government offer to double the pay for the government employees, saying it was too little.

They eventually settled for a pay deal where the lowest paid State employees would get $2 450, up from $1 033, a month.

With people forking out between $8 and $10 for a single trip into the central business district using public transport, that translates to between $320 and $500 for transport the whole month.
If the individual has three children who commute to school everyday, the figure would treble.

In a bid to alleviate the transport woes, the government availed a subsidised facility for public transport through the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco), where an individual would pay just $1 or $2 for a single trip into town, but the buses have proved too few in light of the demand for affordable transport.

In December last year, the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Local Government indicated that the Zupco bus management scheme was gobbling $51 million per month, with committee chairperson Miriam Chikukwa claiming the money was not enough.

According to Chiremba, while it was the responsibility of government to provide social protection to vulnerable groups, such did not have to be reactionary.

"By any standard, the Zupco buses are also in limited supply, hence they are not able to cater for all Zimbabweans who need cheaper transport in the face of inflation and general increase in cost of living," he observed. "The programme itself is a reactionary measure and it is not addressing the root of the problems that have led the country to where it is right now."

Rentals in high-density suburbs, where landlords have now opted to charge in United States dollars to lock value, are now going for between US$10 and US$12 a room, which roughly translates to about $250 in local currency.

With a kilogramme of beef costing between $85 and $150, many families have cut their beef rations for alternatives such as soya mince, beans and a variety of vegetables to remain within their monthly budgets.

Though dismissed in government as a joke, Mnangagwa's encouragement for people to opt for vegetables following concerns that meat was now too expensive, was viewed as a show of how those in power were far removed from the hardships experienced by ordinary people.

"You should eat vegetables, they are recommended by doctors. Doctors want you to eat vegetables so that you stay healthy. Meat is not good at all. We have differed there; I listen to doctors, so I eat vegetables. They said vitamins are found in vegetables and potatoes. You see," he said, amid grumbling from the crowd during a clean-up campaign in Harare's Kuwadzana high-density suburb last month.

Vegetables have also become expensive, with a small bundle of between three and five leaves going for between $4 and $5.

There have been concerns that the re-introduction of the local currency has fuelled the instability on the market as life was relatively affordable before that.

"The introduction of the local currency was not properly thought of and this has caused untold suffering on people," Chiremba noted.

"The government should make sure it addresses the root causes of the problems, which is in this case lack of a broader and shared national policy framework, corruption and mismanagement of public resources."

Harare-based social worker Robert Mapurisa said the disconnect between salaries and human needs was huge given that prices of basic commodities were shooting up everyday.

He said many working people were increasingly under pressure to support their families and meet society's expectations by virtue of going to work.

"This has many social and psychological implications. You will end up with stress because your mind is failing to process all the forces that are coming in. You will be thinking too much about how to solve problems and meet the needs," Mapurisa said.

"It can then lead to depression, and you can end up sick. Poor health kicks in, things like hypertension."

He cited other ills such as children developing anti-social behaviours, a spike in divorces, family disintegration and an increase in suicides.

"You end up with low self-esteem. You can lose your dignity before your family and friends. You end up ashamed of telling people that you are working," he said, adding that in the worst case scenarios, where the individual has no alternative source of income, they would end up engaging in corruption.

Prior to Ncube being appointed Finance minister, he drew up a list of alternatives that he said he would consider, including re-introducing the US dollar or considering the use of the South African rand, but none of those suggestions has been implemented, amid indications that he could have faced stiff resistance from some Zanu-PF hardliners.

With indications that extensive consumer spending was a significant contributor to economic development in the Asian tigers and other countries whose economies are growing, economic prospects for Zimbabwe remain dim as the public's spending power is continually diminished.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mthuli Ncube commissions housing units for Zimra officers

59 mins ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa must stop imitating Mugabe's style

1 hr ago | 328 Views

Zanu-PF fears an uprising against Mnangagwa govt

1 hr ago | 612 Views

Zanu-PF youths throw Tsenengamu under the bus

1 hr ago | 564 Views

'Control of Zimbabwe's fuel industry was behind the 2017 coup which ousted Mugabe'

1 hr ago | 359 Views

Police officer fatally shot by colleague during arrest of robbery suspect

1 hr ago | 458 Views

Cop who leaked memo on ban of cellphone for police on duty arrested

2 hrs ago | 850 Views

ZPP remembers January 2019 stay away violence

4 hrs ago | 204 Views

'Zimbabwe economy in dire straits with 521% inflation'

5 hrs ago | 409 Views

'Zanu PF & MDC created mess, let them solve it' - 'mugodoyi' fallacy, 40 years still can't see they profiting from it

5 hrs ago | 733 Views

Police name Jumbo mine victim

5 hrs ago | 482 Views

Generator fumes affected worker at Mpopoma Housing Offices

5 hrs ago | 392 Views

Vocational centres seek to review fees

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

Court ends Haruzivishe's detention over public violence charges

5 hrs ago | 205 Views

Rains disrupt Clean up campaign

5 hrs ago | 233 Views

Business now enjoying profiteering - ZCTU

5 hrs ago | 169 Views

Man in $6000 mobile phone and bricks dealing scandal

5 hrs ago | 212 Views

Bulawayo Central MDC legislator Watson donates to BCC

9 hrs ago | 853 Views

Rains block Chiwenga visit

9 hrs ago | 5303 Views

BCC re-advertises parking system tender

10 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zimsec hikes exam fees

10 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Baby mama stabs Khama Billiat

10 hrs ago | 8633 Views

BCC averts strike

10 hrs ago | 501 Views

US dollar payouts spread to Insiza

10 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Boy (9) dies in school fight

10 hrs ago | 573 Views

Mnangagwa frustrating Mbeki, claims Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Chamisa's MDC battles to end Bulawayo rift

10 hrs ago | 333 Views

When they come with dirty hands!

10 hrs ago | 243 Views

Who's taking the Zanu-PF young Turks seriously?

10 hrs ago | 314 Views

Bulawayo Council dumps Harare firm

10 hrs ago | 268 Views

'Machete cops' nabbed for extortion

10 hrs ago | 445 Views

Zimbabwe records spike in company mergers

10 hrs ago | 129 Views

Council under fire over stands

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

Ex-mayor regrets US$10 million Harare City FC funding

10 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mnangagwa ally exposes source of vicious Zanu-PF war

10 hrs ago | 1354 Views

Bulawayo artistes promise more quality content

10 hrs ago | 77 Views

Kwekwe school dropout strikes gold in Nollywood

10 hrs ago | 386 Views

Daughters-in-law: Do they have defined roles?

10 hrs ago | 136 Views

Mnangagwa warned

10 hrs ago | 1236 Views

Chamisa ramps up pressure against Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 434 Views

Zimbabwe doctors claim abuse of Global Fund facility

10 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zanu-PF business expo flops

10 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC clash in Chegutu by-election

10 hrs ago | 222 Views

Warriors coach eyes World Cup

10 hrs ago | 341 Views

PPC Matopos 33-Miler race date set

10 hrs ago | 58 Views

Munawa, Dube set to join WiFi boys

10 hrs ago | 252 Views

3 murder suspects arrested

10 hrs ago | 247 Views

SARS impound BCC's cremator

10 hrs ago | 310 Views

What kind of economics is Mthuli Ncube practising?

10 hrs ago | 310 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days