Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mthuli Ncube commissions housing units for Zimra officers

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Finance Minister, Mthuli Ncube, Saturday commissioned 20 new housing units for ZIMRA staff built at a cost of US$4m at the Chirundu Border Post.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Ncube said Chirundu, which is the first One-Stop border post in Southern Africa, was an important link of trade from South Africa to Zambia and other countries in the north.

"This project is important not only in that it goes a long way towards meeting the housing needs of ZIMRA's staff, but even more critically, in that it helps, in the long run, to ensure that our government meets its long term national and economic objectives through ZIMRA's revenue collection and trade facilitation efforts," Ncube said.

Although volumes of trade have increased in the past few years Chirundu Border Post is only restricted to 10 hours of operation daily, unlike the Beitbridge Border Post, which operates 24-hours daily.

Ncube said government is, however, considering making Chirundu a 24-hour border post due to increased volumes of trade being currently experienced.

"The need to make this border post operate on a 24-hour basis is increasingly becoming imperative in order to facilitate trade, and this will mean even more need of accommodation for staff. We will, therefore, continue to support the infrastructure budget to that end," Ncube said.

ZIMRA commissioner-general, Faith Mazani, said the move to provide housing for ZIMRA staff "would go a long way in motivating" them.

"It is our hope that these units will also reflect ZIMRA's and government's common commitment towards addressing housing challenges at all our border posts," Mazani said.

She added: "We realise that in order to continue to deliver on our revenue collection mandate we have to support our staff by providing the tools of trade, infrastructure and the enabling environment for them to implement government policy and strategy. Chirundu's 20 housing units are a small but important step towards bettering our employees working conditions."

Mazani also disclosed that several other housing projects were underway at other border posts.

"Providing decent housing for staff at our border posts has been and will remain our top priority, and I hope and trust that this is one of the many occasions we will have to avail better accommodation for the man and women stationed at our different border posts," she said.

She added: "In Kazungula construction of four staff houses using a similar design is in progress. In Beitbridge, we have 36 by one-bedroomed residential flats that are undergoing construction. Victoria Falls and Forbes Border Posts are also earmarked for similar construction work."


Source - businesstimes

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa must stop imitating Mugabe's style

23 mins ago | 79 Views

Zanu-PF fears an uprising against Mnangagwa govt

24 mins ago | 141 Views

Mnangagwa's 'new dispensation' promises a mirage

29 mins ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF youths throw Tsenengamu under the bus

30 mins ago | 144 Views

'Control of Zimbabwe's fuel industry was behind the 2017 coup which ousted Mugabe'

31 mins ago | 88 Views

Police officer fatally shot by colleague during arrest of robbery suspect

32 mins ago | 125 Views

Cop who leaked memo on ban of cellphone for police on duty arrested

1 hr ago | 500 Views

ZPP remembers January 2019 stay away violence

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

'Zimbabwe economy in dire straits with 521% inflation'

4 hrs ago | 364 Views

'Zanu PF & MDC created mess, let them solve it' - 'mugodoyi' fallacy, 40 years still can't see they profiting from it

4 hrs ago | 663 Views

Police name Jumbo mine victim

4 hrs ago | 440 Views

Generator fumes affected worker at Mpopoma Housing Offices

4 hrs ago | 370 Views

Vocational centres seek to review fees

4 hrs ago | 190 Views

Court ends Haruzivishe's detention over public violence charges

4 hrs ago | 190 Views

Rains disrupt Clean up campaign

4 hrs ago | 217 Views

Business now enjoying profiteering - ZCTU

4 hrs ago | 157 Views

Man in $6000 mobile phone and bricks dealing scandal

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

Bulawayo Central MDC legislator Watson donates to BCC

8 hrs ago | 842 Views

Rains block Chiwenga visit

8 hrs ago | 5014 Views

BCC re-advertises parking system tender

9 hrs ago | 364 Views

Zimsec hikes exam fees

9 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Baby mama stabs Khama Billiat

9 hrs ago | 7714 Views

BCC averts strike

9 hrs ago | 490 Views

US dollar payouts spread to Insiza

9 hrs ago | 1415 Views

Boy (9) dies in school fight

9 hrs ago | 544 Views

Mnangagwa frustrating Mbeki, claims Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 983 Views

Chamisa's MDC battles to end Bulawayo rift

9 hrs ago | 308 Views

When they come with dirty hands!

9 hrs ago | 232 Views

Who's taking the Zanu-PF young Turks seriously?

9 hrs ago | 303 Views

Bulawayo Council dumps Harare firm

9 hrs ago | 261 Views

'Machete cops' nabbed for extortion

9 hrs ago | 425 Views

Zimbabwe records spike in company mergers

9 hrs ago | 125 Views

Council under fire over stands

9 hrs ago | 188 Views

Ex-mayor regrets US$10 million Harare City FC funding

9 hrs ago | 303 Views

Mnangagwa ally exposes source of vicious Zanu-PF war

9 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Bulawayo artistes promise more quality content

9 hrs ago | 69 Views

Kwekwe school dropout strikes gold in Nollywood

9 hrs ago | 359 Views

Daughters-in-law: Do they have defined roles?

9 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mnangagwa warned

9 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Chamisa ramps up pressure against Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 413 Views

Zimbabwe doctors claim abuse of Global Fund facility

9 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zanu-PF business expo flops

9 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC clash in Chegutu by-election

9 hrs ago | 209 Views

Warriors coach eyes World Cup

9 hrs ago | 323 Views

PPC Matopos 33-Miler race date set

9 hrs ago | 56 Views

Munawa, Dube set to join WiFi boys

9 hrs ago | 246 Views

3 murder suspects arrested

9 hrs ago | 243 Views

SARS impound BCC's cremator

9 hrs ago | 272 Views

What kind of economics is Mthuli Ncube practising?

9 hrs ago | 238 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days