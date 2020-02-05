Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Johane masowe apostolic sect supports ED's clean up campaign in Centenary

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
HUNDREDS of Johane masowe apostolic sect under prophet "Jonah" born Biggie Musanzika of Centenary joined president Emmerson Mnangagwa's  vision of clean up campaigns  last Friday by cleaning Centenary township.


The congregants braved the rains and painted Centenary white while cleaning their own community.

Muzarabani district assistant district development coordinator Stanley Nhodo said other churches and organizations in Centenary should emulate prophet Jonah's gesture of taking the president"s vision foward.

"We are very happy with what prophet Jonah is doing in our district he is very supportive to every government's projects, today he came with hundreds of his congregants for the clean up exercise which was started by our president," Nhodo said.

Muzarabani ward 15 councillor Acension Chidewu (31) (ZANU PF ) said prophet Jonah is very supportive in community development and made contributions during the cyclone idai disaster.

"The prophet is very instrumental in our community development programs when ever we seek donations he contributes and is currently contributing towards our mothers' shelter here in Centenary," Chidewu said.

"Though his sect during the cyclone idai disaster he donated food stuffs, clothes and thousands of dollars so we are urging fellow church leaders here in Muzarabani to copy the good works of the prophet."

The soft spoken prophet promised to continue working in community development programs much to the benefit of the country.

"I am determined to keep Zimbabwe high on the map and my duty as a church leader l should be seen supporting government development programs so that our country keeps on shining, l will keep on doing what is good for my country as long as l still have the energy," he said.

Source - Byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mliswa under fire

3 hrs ago | 599 Views

Discord within Zanu-PF is further destabilizing Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Mthuli Ncube commissions housing units for Zimra officers

10 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Mnangagwa must stop imitating Mugabe's style

10 hrs ago | 1644 Views

Zanu-PF fears an uprising against Mnangagwa govt

10 hrs ago | 2856 Views

Mnangagwa's 'new dispensation' promises a mirage

10 hrs ago | 979 Views

Zanu-PF youths throw Tsenengamu under the bus

10 hrs ago | 2983 Views

'Control of Zimbabwe's fuel industry was behind the 2017 coup which ousted Mugabe'

10 hrs ago | 1912 Views

Police officer fatally shot by colleague during arrest of robbery suspect

11 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Cop who leaked memo on ban of cellphone for police on duty arrested

11 hrs ago | 1634 Views

ZPP remembers January 2019 stay away violence

13 hrs ago | 280 Views

'Zimbabwe economy in dire straits with 521% inflation'

14 hrs ago | 585 Views

'Zanu PF & MDC created mess, let them solve it' - 'mugodoyi' fallacy, 40 years still can't see they profiting from it

14 hrs ago | 899 Views

Police name Jumbo mine victim

14 hrs ago | 586 Views

Generator fumes affected worker at Mpopoma Housing Offices

14 hrs ago | 474 Views

Vocational centres seek to review fees

14 hrs ago | 241 Views

Court ends Haruzivishe's detention over public violence charges

14 hrs ago | 275 Views

Rains disrupt Clean up campaign

14 hrs ago | 336 Views

Business now enjoying profiteering - ZCTU

14 hrs ago | 231 Views

Man in $6000 mobile phone and bricks dealing scandal

14 hrs ago | 301 Views

Bulawayo Central MDC legislator Watson donates to BCC

18 hrs ago | 918 Views

Rains block Chiwenga visit

18 hrs ago | 6887 Views

BCC re-advertises parking system tender

19 hrs ago | 390 Views

Zimsec hikes exam fees

19 hrs ago | 1408 Views

Baby mama stabs Khama Billiat

19 hrs ago | 12783 Views

BCC averts strike

19 hrs ago | 587 Views

US dollar payouts spread to Insiza

19 hrs ago | 1789 Views

Boy (9) dies in school fight

19 hrs ago | 715 Views

Mnangagwa frustrating Mbeki, claims Chamisa

19 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Chamisa's MDC battles to end Bulawayo rift

19 hrs ago | 453 Views

When they come with dirty hands!

19 hrs ago | 295 Views

Who's taking the Zanu-PF young Turks seriously?

19 hrs ago | 382 Views

Bulawayo Council dumps Harare firm

19 hrs ago | 430 Views

'Machete cops' nabbed for extortion

19 hrs ago | 546 Views

Ex-mayor regrets US$10 million Harare City FC funding

19 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Mnangagwa ally exposes source of vicious Zanu-PF war

19 hrs ago | 1789 Views

Kwekwe school dropout strikes gold in Nollywood

19 hrs ago | 489 Views

Mnangagwa warned

19 hrs ago | 2021 Views

Chamisa ramps up pressure against Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 532 Views

Zimbabwe doctors claim abuse of Global Fund facility

19 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zanu-PF business expo flops

19 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC clash in Chegutu by-election

19 hrs ago | 285 Views

Warriors coach eyes World Cup

19 hrs ago | 544 Views

Munawa, Dube set to join WiFi boys

19 hrs ago | 363 Views

3 murder suspects arrested

19 hrs ago | 304 Views

SARS impound BCC's cremator

19 hrs ago | 414 Views

What kind of economics is Mthuli Ncube practising?

19 hrs ago | 413 Views

Taxi driver slips, drowns in river

19 hrs ago | 378 Views

AFM Church's Bishop Dube dies

19 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zacc corners GMB workers

19 hrs ago | 360 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days