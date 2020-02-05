Johane masowe apostolic sect supports ED's clean up campaign in Centenary

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

HUNDREDS of Johane masowe apostolic sect under prophet "Jonah" born Biggie Musanzika of Centenary joined president Emmerson Mnangagwa's vision of clean up campaigns last Friday by cleaning Centenary township.

The congregants braved the rains and painted Centenary white while cleaning their own community.Muzarabani district assistant district development coordinator Stanley Nhodo said other churches and organizations in Centenary should emulate prophet Jonah's gesture of taking the president"s vision foward."We are very happy with what prophet Jonah is doing in our district he is very supportive to every government's projects, today he came with hundreds of his congregants for the clean up exercise which was started by our president," Nhodo said.Muzarabani ward 15 councillor Acension Chidewu (31) (ZANU PF ) said prophet Jonah is very supportive in community development and made contributions during the cyclone idai disaster."The prophet is very instrumental in our community development programs when ever we seek donations he contributes and is currently contributing towards our mothers' shelter here in Centenary," Chidewu said."Though his sect during the cyclone idai disaster he donated food stuffs, clothes and thousands of dollars so we are urging fellow church leaders here in Muzarabani to copy the good works of the prophet."The soft spoken prophet promised to continue working in community development programs much to the benefit of the country."I am determined to keep Zimbabwe high on the map and my duty as a church leader l should be seen supporting government development programs so that our country keeps on shining, l will keep on doing what is good for my country as long as l still have the energy," he said.