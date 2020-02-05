Latest News Editor's Choice


Businessman guns down thief

by Staff reporter
18 secs ago | Views
A Chinhoyi businessman fatally shot a thief who had kidnapped his family in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The thief and his accomplices who fled the scene, had broken into Mr Absolom Kakora's house and wanted to take his wife to their filling station.

ZRP Mashonaland West spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ian Kohwera confirmed the incident, but could not give more details as he was awaiting reports from the investigating team.

Mr Kakora said he received a call alerting him of intruders at his home.

"I immediately drove home with two other people armed with two pistols. When we arrived, I noticed that they had bundled my wife into a car and one of them was guarding it while the others were inside the house searching for money.

"I then shot at the one who was guarding the car and he tried to run away but fell about 100 meters from the scene."

Other members of the gang fled in a Toyota Granvia vehicle.

Police attended the scene and retrieved the body.

Source - the herald

