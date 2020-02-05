Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe joins Africa Free Trade Area

by Staff reporter
17 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe yesterday officially joined the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) despite outstanding issues "in the spirit of moving forward and our commitment to the principles that inspired the establishment of the AfCTA", President Mnangagwa said.  

In June last year, Government said it would fully implement the AfCFTA after 15 years, when the country is expected to have fully industrialised. Zimbabwe is also a member of the G6 countries, a grouping that supports the AfCFTA but argues they face specific development challenges.

Other members are Ethiopia, Madagascar, Malawi, Sudan and Zambia. In his address at the Closed Session of the of the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) here yesterday, President Mnangagwa announced that Zimbabwe was now on board.

"I would equally like to thank President Issoufou the Champion of the AfCFTA for his dedication and commitment to ensuring the implementation of the free trade area. Zimbabwe is cognisant that the AfCFTA is one of our agenda 2063 flagship projects which has its success anchored on the commitment and political will of member states.  

"We are also aware that challenges relating to implementation modalities will need to be addressed if we are to achieve the desired outcomes.

"Subsequently, however, in the spirit of moving forward and our commitment to the principles that inspired the establishment of the AfCTA, we are prepared to move on the basis of the agreed collective position," the President said.  

"Therefore, Zimbabwe is now on board."  

Earlier, President Mnangagwa had explained that Zimbabwe's participation in the AfCFTA had been hampered by sanctions imposed on the country by Western nations. He was speaking to journalists after meeting President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria on the sidelines of the summit.

The AfCFTA, which is expected to boost intra-Africa trade, came into being on May 30 after it was ratified by 22 member countries including Zimbabwe, in what the AU believes will be a continent-wide market of 1,2 billion people worth US$2,5 trillion. However, sanctions imposed on the country by the United States and the European Union have seen Zimbabwe lose about US$98 billion since the year 2000, making it impossible for the country to fully benefit from markets created by the trade agreement given the myriad of challenges affecting local industries.

"Well, Zimbabwe is in a peculiar position. We are now in two decades of sanctions and they have not been removed. So, the priority issue now is to have those sanctions removed to allow our economy to recover and participate fully into the ambition of the continent to modenise and industrialise our countries," President Mnangagwa said.

Asked how long he thought it would take for the country to be ready to fully participate in AfCFTA, the President said: "What is required is when are they (sanctions) going to be removed, how long will they (Western countries) continue to have sanctions on us. "Fortunately, the continent as well as our region are with us in the fight to have sanctions removed."

lier in the day, President Mnangagwa attended a meeting of the G6 countries. The closed meeting was also attended by President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger, who is the Champion of the AfCFTA.

On his meeting with President Tebboune, President Mnangagwa said the two countries have always had good relations but he had to meet and share notes with his counterpart who assumed office late last year.

"We are going to continue to cooperate and resuscitate our Joint Commission between Zimbabwe and Algeria," he said.

President Tebboune won the Algerian presidential election on December 12, 2019 and assumed office on December 19.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Businessman guns down thief

43 secs ago | 1 Views

Man challenges RG's $3,5m defamation suit

1 min ago | 1 Views

MDC Alliance mayor arrested

1 min ago | 1 Views

Poacher dies in shoot-out

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Be patient with Zimbabwe on reforms, says Misihairabwi

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Police officer in soup over WhatsApp leaks

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Don't resort to megaphone strategies, says Youth leader

3 mins ago | 10 Views

13 cops extort gold miners

4 mins ago | 11 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC retain seats in by-elections

4 mins ago | 16 Views

Penalties for businesses demanding forex

5 mins ago | 14 Views

Mliswa under fire

8 hrs ago | 2037 Views

Discord within Zanu-PF is further destabilizing Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Mthuli Ncube commissions housing units for Zimra officers

14 hrs ago | 1781 Views

Mnangagwa must stop imitating Mugabe's style

15 hrs ago | 2059 Views

Zanu-PF fears an uprising against Mnangagwa govt

15 hrs ago | 3462 Views

Mnangagwa's 'new dispensation' promises a mirage

15 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Zanu-PF youths throw Tsenengamu under the bus

15 hrs ago | 3357 Views

'Control of Zimbabwe's fuel industry was behind the 2017 coup which ousted Mugabe'

15 hrs ago | 2234 Views

Police officer fatally shot by colleague during arrest of robbery suspect

15 hrs ago | 1774 Views

Cop who leaked memo on ban of cellphone for police on duty arrested

16 hrs ago | 1864 Views

ZPP remembers January 2019 stay away violence

17 hrs ago | 297 Views

'Zimbabwe economy in dire straits with 521% inflation'

18 hrs ago | 620 Views

'Zanu PF & MDC created mess, let them solve it' - 'mugodoyi' fallacy, 40 years still can't see they profiting from it

18 hrs ago | 929 Views

Police name Jumbo mine victim

18 hrs ago | 635 Views

Generator fumes affected worker at Mpopoma Housing Offices

18 hrs ago | 501 Views

Vocational centres seek to review fees

18 hrs ago | 250 Views

Court ends Haruzivishe's detention over public violence charges

18 hrs ago | 296 Views

Rains disrupt Clean up campaign

18 hrs ago | 354 Views

Business now enjoying profiteering - ZCTU

18 hrs ago | 256 Views

Man in $6000 mobile phone and bricks dealing scandal

18 hrs ago | 326 Views

Bulawayo Central MDC legislator Watson donates to BCC

23 hrs ago | 937 Views

Rains block Chiwenga visit

23 hrs ago | 7363 Views

BCC re-advertises parking system tender

23 hrs ago | 401 Views

Zimsec hikes exam fees

23 hrs ago | 1486 Views

Baby mama stabs Khama Billiat

23 hrs ago | 14243 Views

BCC averts strike

23 hrs ago | 625 Views

US dollar payouts spread to Insiza

23 hrs ago | 1893 Views

Boy (9) dies in school fight

23 hrs ago | 760 Views

Mnangagwa frustrating Mbeki, claims Chamisa

23 hrs ago | 1627 Views

Chamisa's MDC battles to end Bulawayo rift

23 hrs ago | 504 Views

When they come with dirty hands!

23 hrs ago | 311 Views

Who's taking the Zanu-PF young Turks seriously?

23 hrs ago | 402 Views

Bulawayo Council dumps Harare firm

23 hrs ago | 493 Views

'Machete cops' nabbed for extortion

23 hrs ago | 566 Views

Ex-mayor regrets US$10 million Harare City FC funding

23 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Mnangagwa ally exposes source of vicious Zanu-PF war

23 hrs ago | 1877 Views

Kwekwe school dropout strikes gold in Nollywood

23 hrs ago | 514 Views

Mnangagwa warned

24 hrs ago | 2148 Views

Chamisa ramps up pressure against Mnangagwa

24 hrs ago | 556 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days