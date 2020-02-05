Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo business management school on the cards

by Staff reporter
THE Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Cain Mathema has announced plans to establish a business management school in Bulawayo to empower informal traders with skills to better manage their finances.

He revealed this on Friday at the National Clean-up Day where he led the provincial clean-up campaign at Lobengula Primary School in the city.

Minister Mathema said the proposed business management school will serve the communities of Makokoba and Mzilikazi suburbs before it is expanded to serve greater Bulawayo.

"It is a very good initiative that we have met today for the clean-up campaign. I have met the students, the teachers and some members of the community. I have also noted the needs and that parents struggle to pay fees.  

"I have noticed also that most of the members of this community are not in formal employment and are self-employed. "A number of parents are sending children to school and providing for all other needs from their vending ventures," he said.

"This has made me realise that there is a need to establish a business management school which will empower them with the skills to better manage their finances so that when they are in business it is not only to fend for the day's needs."

Minister Mathema said there would be consultations on the curriculum framework for the business school, adding that some of the courses to be taught will be on financial literacy and managing savings. As institutions of learning, he said schools should be beneficial to all community members and not just pupils and a classroom will be reserved at Lobengula Primary school for the envisaged programme.

"Schools are there to help everyone. The primary business is that they serve pupils, but all community members should be able to benefit.  

"Thus, we are going to have experts coming to teach programmes at this school, which will serve the communities around this area but will also with time accommodate people from greater Bulawayo," said the Minister.

He commended the school for its agricultural projects.

"This is very good here, the gardening is being done so well and I heard that council has availed more land for this school.

"This agricultural project should be done at a larger scale and should be able to generate income for the school. The community around is a ready market," he said.

Source - chronicle

