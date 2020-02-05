Latest News Editor's Choice


Mahachi gets SA permanent residency

by Staff reporter
14 secs ago
ZIMBABWE international footballer, Kuda Mahachi, has become the latest player to acquire a permanent residence permit in South Africa.

The 26-year-old forward will now be registered by SuperSport United as a local player.  He has been in South Africa since 2014 when he joined Mamelodi Sundowns from Highlanders.

The country's laws stipulate that a player can be entitled to apply for permanent residency after spending five years of continuous employment in the country.

Other Zimbabweans who are registered as local players in South Africa include veteran goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini, former Warriors skipper Willard Katsande, attacking midfielder Khama Billiat, Washington Arubi and Mahachi's teammate at SuperSport, Onismor Bhasera.  

Evans Rusike, who also turns out for the Tshwane side, could be eligible for South African permanent residency by the end of the year.  

South Africa's Soccer Laduma confirmed SuperSport have managed to secure a permanent residence permit for Mahachi.

The latest development could come as a huge plus for Zimbabwean coach, Kaitano Tembo, in his bid to free up the foreign quota. The club has since registered him as a local player and will have one foreign spot left for another foreigner as they continue to fight for a strong finish in the Absa Premiership.  

SuperSport have been monitoring Congolese winger, Guily Manziba, with the hope of signing him.  Matsatsantsa are currently fourth in the league race.  

Tembo's hopes of landing his second silverware as coach in South Africa have been fading after his side were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup by Mamelodi Sundowns at the weekend.

Mahachi and fellow Zimbabwean Onismor Bhasera featured in the Nedbank round of 32 tie on Saturday night and they lost 0-1 in the Tshwane derby.



Source - chronicle

