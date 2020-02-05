Protection order over false rape report threats

News / National

by Staff reporter

A BULAWAYO man has been granted a protection order against his co-tenant who threatened to stab him and make a false rape report against him. Mr Ezekiel Phakathi said he was living in fear as Lovegirl Tshuma sometimes approached him armed."The respondent came to my room on December 3 last year carrying a knife and other weapons to attack me. I did not fight back because she stated that if I touched her, she would accuse me of rape," Mr Phakathi said."She also threatened me saying if she miscarries, I will be responsible for her loss. May the court assist me so that the respondent stops coming to my house with weapons and claim that she will make false accusations against me."Western Commonage magistrate Mr Urgent Mvundla granted an interim protection order prohibiting Tshuma from threatening violence and verbally abusing Mr Phakathi. He also barred her from entering Mr Phakathi's place of residence or be sent to jail.Another protection order was granted against Tshuma who also deprived Ms Athlete Moyo of her peace as she insulted and threatened to stab her over accusations of gossip."The respondent also used to shout at me in the company of her two sisters for no reason. She also threatened that if I report her to the police, she would pay the fine," said Ms Moyo.Mr Vundla granted an interim order prohibiting Tshuma from threatening violence, emotionally and verbally abusing Ms Moyo.