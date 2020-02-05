Youths urged to shun cartels

News / National

by Staff reporter

PROVINCIAL Minister for Mashonaland West Mary Mliswa-Chikoka has urged youths in agriculture to shun corruption and not work with cartels as this derails farm productivity.Speaking at the launch of the Mashonaland West Province Youths in Agriculture indaba in Karoi last Friday, Minister Mliswa-Chikoka also said youths must also not acquire land illegally. She said if they want land, they must identify under-utilised land and come to her office to be assisted."When the President launched this programme, it was meant to equip you youths and run with Vision 2030 and you should know that this year has been declared a year of productivity and change. As youths you should see how you can contribute in the province's and national Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Your contribution matters most," said Minister Mliswa-Chikoka.She said youths should play their part as they are pivotal in the President's vision for an upper middle-income economy by 2030."Youths in agriculture are the next millionaires thus identify under-utilised land and we give you if you show us that you are really serious," said the Minister. She said youths tend to enter into joint ventures which later turn sour."Youths in agriculture tend to join joint ventures and that is a good move if they join them legally and not be used in such partnerships. When they get in these joint ventures they tend to relax and work under bad conditions that are only beneficial on the first days and when things turn sour that is when they start crying for help," said Minister Mliswa-Chikoka."The joint ventures should be productive from the onset and be beneficial to the youths and the communities they serve as they have a part to play in the agriculture industry and that will be achieved through reporting corrupt activities and not work with cartels destabilising the economic revival."