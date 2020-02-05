Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt to appoint provincial medical directors for Bulawayo, Harare

by Staff reporter
15 secs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT will soon appoint provincial medical directors (PMDs) for Bulawayo and Harare metropolitan provinces to improve coordination on health-related matters, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo said this last Friday during a Matabeleland region coronavirus preparedness assessment meeting with health experts from the region at a Bulawayo hotel. The two provinces are the only ones in the country without resident PMDs.

Matabeleland North PMD superintends over Bulawayo.

"We need a provincial medical director for Bulawayo. It's really to bolster and make sure that we have got concerted effort in making sure that the city as a metropolitan province is well covered. That is the same thing that has been requested by Harare Metropolitan province so that we can have better coordination within the metropolitan provinces," said Dr Moyo.

Dr Moyo said Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Judith Ncube has on several occasions demanded to know when the Health Ministry will fill up some vacant posts in the province. He said the Ministry was also going to take advantage of the Government's coronavirus preparedness measures to lobby for the employment of more health workers.  

"At the same time, we want to take advantage of this situation and also request for more posts for environmental health officers, we need them and laboratory scientists. We need more laboratory scientists so that we would be able to take care of the whole testing mechanism so that we do get results coming out rapidly and they are well monitored and accurate," he said.

 "This time we are going to work on it.  The Permanent Secretary (Dr Agnes Mahomva) is here and on the issue of the provincial medical director we are also going to be working on that one."


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Youths urged to shun cartels

38 secs ago | 0 Views

Protection order over false rape report threats

1 min ago | 1 Views

Mahachi gets SA permanent residency

2 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa's minister against shona ECD teacher deployment in Matebeleland

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Zambezi inflow to ease power cuts

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Bulawayo business management school on the cards

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Friendly fire kills on-duty Zimbabwe cop

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Zanu-PF 2023 victory assured, but vigilance is key

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe joins Africa Free Trade Area

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Businessman guns down thief

7 mins ago | 18 Views

Man challenges RG's $3,5m defamation suit

8 mins ago | 6 Views

MDC Alliance mayor arrested

8 mins ago | 9 Views

Poacher dies in shoot-out

9 mins ago | 6 Views

Be patient with Zimbabwe on reforms, says Misihairabwi

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Police officer in soup over WhatsApp leaks

9 mins ago | 29 Views

Don't resort to megaphone strategies, says Youth leader

10 mins ago | 22 Views

13 cops extort gold miners

11 mins ago | 17 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC retain seats in by-elections

11 mins ago | 25 Views

Penalties for businesses demanding forex

11 mins ago | 22 Views

Mliswa under fire

8 hrs ago | 2113 Views

Discord within Zanu-PF is further destabilizing Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1713 Views

Mthuli Ncube commissions housing units for Zimra officers

14 hrs ago | 1792 Views

Mnangagwa must stop imitating Mugabe's style

15 hrs ago | 2080 Views

Zanu-PF fears an uprising against Mnangagwa govt

15 hrs ago | 3485 Views

Mnangagwa's 'new dispensation' promises a mirage

15 hrs ago | 1368 Views

Zanu-PF youths throw Tsenengamu under the bus

15 hrs ago | 3378 Views

'Control of Zimbabwe's fuel industry was behind the 2017 coup which ousted Mugabe'

15 hrs ago | 2252 Views

Police officer fatally shot by colleague during arrest of robbery suspect

15 hrs ago | 1785 Views

Cop who leaked memo on ban of cellphone for police on duty arrested

16 hrs ago | 1876 Views

ZPP remembers January 2019 stay away violence

17 hrs ago | 298 Views

'Zimbabwe economy in dire straits with 521% inflation'

18 hrs ago | 621 Views

'Zanu PF & MDC created mess, let them solve it' - 'mugodoyi' fallacy, 40 years still can't see they profiting from it

18 hrs ago | 931 Views

Police name Jumbo mine victim

18 hrs ago | 637 Views

Generator fumes affected worker at Mpopoma Housing Offices

18 hrs ago | 502 Views

Vocational centres seek to review fees

18 hrs ago | 251 Views

Court ends Haruzivishe's detention over public violence charges

18 hrs ago | 299 Views

Rains disrupt Clean up campaign

18 hrs ago | 355 Views

Business now enjoying profiteering - ZCTU

18 hrs ago | 257 Views

Man in $6000 mobile phone and bricks dealing scandal

18 hrs ago | 326 Views

Bulawayo Central MDC legislator Watson donates to BCC

23 hrs ago | 937 Views

Rains block Chiwenga visit

23 hrs ago | 7388 Views

BCC re-advertises parking system tender

23 hrs ago | 401 Views

Zimsec hikes exam fees

23 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Baby mama stabs Khama Billiat

23 hrs ago | 14325 Views

BCC averts strike

23 hrs ago | 625 Views

US dollar payouts spread to Insiza

23 hrs ago | 1904 Views

Boy (9) dies in school fight

23 hrs ago | 764 Views

Mnangagwa frustrating Mbeki, claims Chamisa

24 hrs ago | 1642 Views

Chamisa's MDC battles to end Bulawayo rift

24 hrs ago | 505 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days