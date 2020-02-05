Alderman Mabaleka dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

FORMER Ward 15 long-serving MDC councillor, Alderman Israel Mabaleka (74) has died.He died yesterday at his house in Old Luveve suburb after battling diabetics for some time.Ald Mabaleka, who was a councillor from 2000 to 2018 was described as a unifier and a hardworking man who had the people's interests at heart.His younger brother and family spokesperson Mr Justice Mabaleka said his brother was a senior citizen the community looked up to."It's sad to come to terms with the fact that my brother has passed on. He was someone who listened to people's complaints, a brother we all looked up to. He was our advisor, the one person we all turned to when in need and he knew how to help us," he said.Luveve MP, Stella Ndlovu echoed Mr Mabaleka's sentiments saying Luveve had lost a great leader."Ald Mabaleka was a hard worker, a very responsible man. He once took over Ward 15 and 16 and he did tremendously well. He was equally available for both wards. He loved his people. Our Bulawayo is gone, our great shadow, we will never find someone like him, we will surely miss him," she said.The late alderman is survived by four children. Mourners are gathered at house number 3197 Old Luveve suburb.