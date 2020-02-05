Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Alderman Mabaleka dies

by Staff reporter
7 secs ago | Views
FORMER Ward 15 long-serving MDC councillor, Alderman Israel Mabaleka  (74) has died.  

He died yesterday at his house in Old Luveve suburb after battling diabetics for some time.

Ald Mabaleka, who was a councillor from 2000 to 2018 was described as a unifier and a hardworking man who had the people's interests at heart.

His younger brother and family spokesperson Mr Justice Mabaleka said his brother was a senior citizen the community looked up to.

"It's sad to come to terms with the fact that my brother has passed on. He was someone who listened to people's complaints, a brother we all looked up to. He was our advisor, the one person we all turned to when in need and he knew how to help us," he said.

Luveve MP, Stella Ndlovu echoed Mr Mabaleka's sentiments saying Luveve had lost a great leader.

"Ald Mabaleka was a hard worker, a very responsible man. He once took over Ward 15 and 16 and he did tremendously well. He was equally available for both wards. He loved his people. Our Bulawayo is gone, our great shadow, we will never find someone like him, we will surely miss him," she said.

The late alderman is survived by four children. Mourners are gathered at house number 3197 Old Luveve suburb.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Govt to appoint provincial medical directors for Bulawayo, Harare

32 secs ago | 2 Views

Youths urged to shun cartels

55 secs ago | 2 Views

Protection order over false rape report threats

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Mahachi gets SA permanent residency

2 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa's minister against shona ECD teacher deployment in Matebeleland

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Zambezi inflow to ease power cuts

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Bulawayo business management school on the cards

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Friendly fire kills on-duty Zimbabwe cop

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Zanu-PF 2023 victory assured, but vigilance is key

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe joins Africa Free Trade Area

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Businessman guns down thief

8 mins ago | 18 Views

Man challenges RG's $3,5m defamation suit

8 mins ago | 6 Views

MDC Alliance mayor arrested

8 mins ago | 9 Views

Poacher dies in shoot-out

9 mins ago | 6 Views

Be patient with Zimbabwe on reforms, says Misihairabwi

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Police officer in soup over WhatsApp leaks

10 mins ago | 30 Views

Don't resort to megaphone strategies, says Youth leader

10 mins ago | 22 Views

13 cops extort gold miners

11 mins ago | 17 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC retain seats in by-elections

11 mins ago | 25 Views

Penalties for businesses demanding forex

12 mins ago | 22 Views

Mliswa under fire

8 hrs ago | 2117 Views

Discord within Zanu-PF is further destabilizing Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1713 Views

Mthuli Ncube commissions housing units for Zimra officers

14 hrs ago | 1792 Views

Mnangagwa must stop imitating Mugabe's style

15 hrs ago | 2081 Views

Zanu-PF fears an uprising against Mnangagwa govt

15 hrs ago | 3485 Views

Mnangagwa's 'new dispensation' promises a mirage

15 hrs ago | 1368 Views

Zanu-PF youths throw Tsenengamu under the bus

15 hrs ago | 3378 Views

'Control of Zimbabwe's fuel industry was behind the 2017 coup which ousted Mugabe'

15 hrs ago | 2252 Views

Police officer fatally shot by colleague during arrest of robbery suspect

15 hrs ago | 1786 Views

Cop who leaked memo on ban of cellphone for police on duty arrested

16 hrs ago | 1877 Views

ZPP remembers January 2019 stay away violence

17 hrs ago | 298 Views

'Zimbabwe economy in dire straits with 521% inflation'

18 hrs ago | 621 Views

'Zanu PF & MDC created mess, let them solve it' - 'mugodoyi' fallacy, 40 years still can't see they profiting from it

18 hrs ago | 931 Views

Police name Jumbo mine victim

18 hrs ago | 637 Views

Generator fumes affected worker at Mpopoma Housing Offices

18 hrs ago | 502 Views

Vocational centres seek to review fees

18 hrs ago | 251 Views

Court ends Haruzivishe's detention over public violence charges

18 hrs ago | 299 Views

Rains disrupt Clean up campaign

18 hrs ago | 355 Views

Business now enjoying profiteering - ZCTU

18 hrs ago | 257 Views

Man in $6000 mobile phone and bricks dealing scandal

18 hrs ago | 326 Views

Bulawayo Central MDC legislator Watson donates to BCC

23 hrs ago | 937 Views

Rains block Chiwenga visit

23 hrs ago | 7390 Views

BCC re-advertises parking system tender

23 hrs ago | 401 Views

Zimsec hikes exam fees

23 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Baby mama stabs Khama Billiat

23 hrs ago | 14325 Views

BCC averts strike

23 hrs ago | 625 Views

US dollar payouts spread to Insiza

23 hrs ago | 1904 Views

Boy (9) dies in school fight

23 hrs ago | 764 Views

Mnangagwa frustrating Mbeki, claims Chamisa

24 hrs ago | 1642 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days