BCC to approach Mnangagwa's Cabinet over street name changes

by Staff reporter
17 secs ago | Views
BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) is in the process of recommending to Government to adopt new names to streets, buildings and places after councillors passed a resolution to rename them.

In a telephone interview yesterday Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said he was drafting a letter to send to the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works seeking authority to rename some streets in the city. He said he had already been in communication with the Ministry's principal director for local authorities Ms Erica Jones, over the issue.

"Yes, council made a resolution for street name changes and also for the renaming of some of the city's buildings. However, that resolution is for council to make a proposal to the local government ministry, which will then be decided by Cabinet. We however hope that our proposal will be successful as it is above board. For now, it is just a proposal. There is nothing wrong with what council did and we are sure that Government will consider because this is part of the things that matter to the people of Bulawayo and this region. The new names will be socio-politically, historically and culturally relevant," said the Town Clerk. He could not be brought to say when the process will be complete.

"You know, these processes have protocol. It may take time so I am unable to estimate when this whole process will be done. I only can hope that it is done speedily as already there is much talk around the renaming of some of Bulawayo's streets and places. I am sending the letter probably tomorrow (today) or sometime this week," said Mr Dube.  He said council had powers to name but not rename street and buildings.

The Town Clerk said the local authourity can only make proposals to Cabinet when renaming. Last week, council resolved to adopt the street name changes following a motion that was tabled by ward 17 councillor, Sikhululekile Moyo. In her motion, Clr Moyo claimed that in terms of the Urban Councils Act, councillors have the powers to even re-name streets and buildings.

"Section 274 as read with Section 276 of the Constitution constitutes, establishes and confers authority on Urban Local Authorities to represent and manage the affairs of people in urban areas throughout Zimbabwe. A local authority has the right to govern, on its own initiative, the local affairs of people within the area for which it has been established, and has all the powers necessary to do so. It is also desirable to preserve the pre-colonial, colonial and post-colonial history and heritage of the local people of Bulawayo and promote national cohesion, healing, peace and tranquility in a devolved unitary state," reads part of the motion.

The MDC Alliance-led council resolved to stick to the numbered format for avenues in the CBD from First Avenue to 15th Avenue. Cabinet had renamed some of the Avenues, with Sixth Avenue being renamed - Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Way in honour of the President. However, councillors chose to honour the President by renaming George Avenue (from Harare Road to Old Esigodini Road) - Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Avenue. Other major roads that have been renamed include; Leopold Takawira Avenue (from Samuel Parirenyatwa Street to Umguza River Bridge along Gwanda Road) which is now King Mzilikazi Road, Nketa Drive is now Queen Lozikheyi Dlodlo Drive, Athlone Avenue is Simon Vengai Muzenda Road and 23rd Avenue is Landa John Nkomo Road. Lady Stanley Avenue is now Mama Joanna Mafuyana Avenue, Steeldale Road and Anthony Tylor Road is now Albert Nxele Road, Dunde Drive has been renamed Sikhanyiso Duke Ndlovu Drive, Fife Street is now Nikita Mangena Street and Fort Street has been renamed Lookout Masuku Street.

Old Khami Road is Sydney Malunga Road, Basch Street is Dumiso Dabengwa Road, Waverley Road is Jairos Jiri Road while Fairbridge has been renamed Erick Bloch Way.

Source - chronicle

