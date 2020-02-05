Gwanda boy who scored 16 points at A-Level appeals for funding

News / National

by Staff reporter

Arnold Ndlovu from Mankonkoni Village in the Patana area of Gwanda South constituency, who scored 16 points at A-Level, has been struggling for 2 years to secure a place at university due to lack of funds.Arnold, who wrote four subjects in 2018 and obtained 16 points, is appealing for assistance to proceed to university."I finished my A-Levels in 2018 and I'm appealing for help to continue with my education at university," he said."I wish to study business and finance at NUST, UZ, MSU or any other university but my mother cannot afford to pay fees. She is a peasant farmer and has other children that depend on her too."Arnold scored an A in Geography, Statistics A, Business Studies C and Crop Science C.Those willing to assist can contact his mother Ms Kelebone Ndlovu on 0713 301 301 or him on 0786 247 071 or 0714508162.