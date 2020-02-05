Bosso close in on veteran trio

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS are keen on their former sons Mkhokheli Dube and Obidiah Tarumbwa as well as former Kaizer Chiefs striker Mitchell Katsvairo with coach Mark Harrison expressing satisfaction with the trio's work rate.While negotiations for contracts are yet to begin, coach Harrison yesterday declared that he would be happy to have the trio in his squad as he seeks to end the Bulawayo giants' 14-year league title drought.Highlanders have already declared that they want to go for broke this year and would fuse youngsters from their junior teams with experienced veterans in their bid to achieve the feat.Dube and Tarumbwa will be making emotional returns to their boyhood club, the former having been part of the trailblazing Tshilamoya side that trampled upon anything and anyone that came their way at the turn of the century and won three of the team's four back to back league titles before leaving for the United States of America where he played for New England Revolution in the Major League Soccer for four years.Tarumbwa is also a championship medal winner with Bosso in 2006. He left the Bulawayo giants in 2008 to join Cercle Brugge in Belgium before stints in Cyprus, Kenya and South Africa.Katsvairo, who previously played for Chicken Inn locally before crossing the Limpopo was released by Ngezi Platinum Stars halfway through his contract after failing to impress having joined them last year in July.He had signed a one-year deal with Ngezi, after failing to make an impact at Free State Stars who were relegated to South Africa's National First Division at the end of the 2018/19 ABSA Premiership season."We are looking at the possibility (of signing them) but until a deal is sealed, we can't say much. I am happy with their performance so far, they are performing very well and working quiet hard indeed," said Harrison when asked about the trio.He said they were likely to start negotiations this week or early next week.Last week the Briton told this publication that they were likely going to add seven new faces to their dressing room.Highlanders parted ways with defender McClive Phiri, midfielders Denzel Khumalo and Patrick Musaka, Zambian forward Peter Nyirenda and Munyaradzi Chitambwe, leaving them with five slots, meaning two players would likely be loaned somewhere.Besides the veteran trio, Highlanders are also working with five players from their junior teams, Cardwell Kawaza, Dominic Jaricha, Dalubuhle Dlodlo, Muziwethu Dlamini and Darlington Munkuli.