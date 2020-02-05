Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tsenengamu vows he will never be silenced by anyone

by newzimbabwe
1 hr ago | Views
SUSPENDED Zanu-PF youth league national commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu has vowed he will never be silenced by anyone, telling journalists this was tried to no avail by then President Robert Mugabe.

The outspoken politician also made sensational claims some Zanu-PF officials have tried to bribe him into stopping his anti-corruption campaign but he has refused.

Tsenengamu was last Wednesday summarily suspended together with party youth league deputy secretary Lewis Matutu for alleged indiscipline.

The axed youth leaders torched a storm when they fingered oil mogul Kudakwashe Tagwirei and two other prominent business leaders as the godfathers of the country's cartels that have bled the economy of billions of dollars through underhand dealings which were often left unchecked.

Tsenengamu's firebrand character was first tested during the Mugabe era when he bravely challenged the then state leader to give up his job for then Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

That earned him a fierce backlash from a once unforgiving former leader who …

Now with an almost similar dilemma of having to remain silent and hope to get his job back or to persist with his campaign, the Mashonaland central province youth chair has chosen the latter.

He has since formed his Zim-First Agenda which he intends to use as a platform to campaign against high level corruption in the country.

Said Tsenengamu in apparent reference to President Mnangagwa and his Zanu-PF, "On the political side you have done with us by suspending us from the ruling party and letting us just being card carrying members.

"You can kill the messenger and not the message and the anti-sanctions drive will continue.

"Efforts are being made to put me on mute, but I won't be silenced by 30 pieces of silver."

He added, "I was arrested a good five times and I had 10 charges when the new dispensation came into power; subversion charges trying to remove a legitimately elected government, undermining the authority of the government, intimidating and threatening the (then) first family, all sort of charges, so that I can toe the line.

"By suspending me now they actually made a mistake because I will say all I want and they will just say ‘leave him alone, he is a problem child'.

"You cannot silence me, Mugabe tried it, but I didn't keep quiet. People listen to my message not because I am youth league national commissar but because I am Tsenengamu.

"Political positions do not matter to me.

"They think by suspending me they have silenced me, honestly you can't do that to a person like me."

Tsenengamu further questioned how they were targeted for their 12 month suspensions when they had accused outsiders in Tagwirei, Tafadzwa Musarara and Bill Rautenbach.

"The two do not belong to Zanu-PF, they are not members and do not have a card of the party, Billy doesn't know even to chat a party slogan," he said.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC rolls out Tsvairai Zimbabwe protest clean-up campaigns

2 mins ago | 5 Views

Mob bashes suspected cops, foils robbery

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Catholic Bishops calls for emergency relief

4 mins ago | 3 Views

'Economy threat to transitional justice'

4 mins ago | 5 Views

'MDC is bigger that Zanu-PF,' says Chamisa

4 mins ago | 12 Views

Concern over patients defaulting ARVs

5 mins ago | 12 Views

'BCC operating without credit control, policy document'

6 mins ago | 11 Views

'Matabeleland Collective was a Mnangagwa scam' Jonathan Moyo says

10 mins ago | 23 Views

Chamisa's MDC divided over talks: Chamisa wants them but Biti says 'no'

12 mins ago | 24 Views

Chamisa threatens MPs, councillors who 'abandon' voters

24 mins ago | 40 Views

'Army Commanders afraid of mass uprising'

28 mins ago | 190 Views

'No exclusive Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks'

43 mins ago | 283 Views

Car import scam rocks Zimra

49 mins ago | 292 Views

Zengeza to house passport offices

50 mins ago | 173 Views

Upheavals rock NetOne Cellular

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Biti's $15 million claim rubbished

1 hr ago | 210 Views

Zacc probes cartel kingpins - Tagwirei and Billy

1 hr ago | 507 Views

Chamisa warned against 'hyenas'

1 hr ago | 478 Views

Bosso close in on veteran trio

1 hr ago | 207 Views

Gwanda boy who scored 16 points at A-Level appeals for funding

1 hr ago | 210 Views

BCC to approach Mnangagwa's Cabinet over street name changes

1 hr ago | 240 Views

Alderman Mabaleka dies

1 hr ago | 300 Views

Govt to appoint provincial medical directors for Bulawayo, Harare

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Youths urged to shun cartels

1 hr ago | 277 Views

Protection order over false rape report threats

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Mahachi gets SA permanent residency

2 hrs ago | 493 Views

Mnangagwa's minister against shona ECD teacher deployment in Matebeleland

2 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zambezi inflow to ease power cuts

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Bulawayo business management school on the cards

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Friendly fire kills on-duty Zimbabwe cop

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zanu-PF 2023 victory assured, but vigilance is key

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe joins Africa Free Trade Area

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Businessman guns down thief

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

Man challenges RG's $3,5m defamation suit

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

MDC Alliance mayor arrested

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Poacher dies in shoot-out

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Be patient with Zimbabwe on reforms, says Misihairabwi

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Police officer in soup over WhatsApp leaks

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Don't resort to megaphone strategies, says Youth leader

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

13 cops extort gold miners

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC retain seats in by-elections

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Penalties for businesses demanding forex

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Johane masowe apostolic sect supports ED's clean up campaign in Centenary

7 hrs ago | 307 Views

Mliswa under fire

9 hrs ago | 2727 Views

Discord within Zanu-PF is further destabilizing Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 1812 Views

Mthuli Ncube commissions housing units for Zimra officers

16 hrs ago | 1922 Views

Mnangagwa must stop imitating Mugabe's style

16 hrs ago | 2210 Views

Zanu-PF fears an uprising against Mnangagwa govt

16 hrs ago | 3710 Views

Mnangagwa's 'new dispensation' promises a mirage

16 hrs ago | 1581 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days