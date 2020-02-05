Upheavals rock NetOne Cellular

News / National

by Staff reporter

Trouble is once again brewing at the country's second-biggest mobile operator NetOne, amid accusations of political interference and a fresh bid to oust its highly regarded chief executive officer.This comes as CEO, Lazarus Muchenje who was on suspension when NetOne turned the corner, has been wrongly credited with turning around the fortunes of the government-owned company.Meanwhile, NetOne Board Chairman Mr. James Mutizwa and 2 other board members have resigned with immediate effect.The board Chairman who was appointed less than 8 months ago resigned last night under unclear circumstances while two more board members have handed over their resignation letters late after hours today.Speaking with the ICT postal and courier services minister Hon Jenfan Muswere, he confirmed the developments but could not be drawn into actual details stating that he is still awaiting the audit report.Further investigation led to ongoing financial audits that had some irregularities forcing the current board members to disassociate themselves, hence they quit.Some sources alleged that the board members were not happy about the revelations and due to professional reasons, they had to leave.Another independent annual evaluation report that was being done contradicted the facts stating some strong weakness on the other board members.Close sources following the developments stated that one of the board members instigated the whole move to cause disharmony as she has ulterior motives.Government sources, however, stated that it was part of the government's move to sanitize the sector.While details of the full matter are still sketchy, We will once again update this developing story as we gather more information.