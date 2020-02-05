Latest News Editor's Choice


Zengeza to house passport offices

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
CHITUNGWIZA's Zengeza 2 administration office will soon house a passport application and collection office in an effort to decentralise issuance of passports and civil registration documents to districts and to decongest provincial offices, Chitungwiza acting town clerk Tonderai Kasu has said.

This follows a request made by the office of the Registrar-General (RG) last year for it to be allowed to renovate vacant offices at Chitungwiza Town Council to create room for a passports centre so as to decongest the Makombe Building passport office.

Chitungwiza, however, opted to offer the office of the Registrar-General space at Zengeza 2 administration offices as opposed to the town council head office.

"The current space we (Chitungwiza Town Council) are operating on now is a temporary space as it was meant for building a school so it was not going to make sense for us to give it to the RG's office, but instead we allocated them a permanent space in Zengeza 2, because our long-term plan as council is to build a proper structure in Zengeza.

"The other influencing factor for our choice is that Zengeza is a central place and is close to business centres, something that is conducive for a place that will be frequented by a lot of people," Kasu told the Daily News.

Mayor Lovemore Maiko said Chitungwiza is one of the most populous towns in the country and as such the proposed passport office will serve a very significant number of people.

Source - dailynews

