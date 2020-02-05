Latest News Editor's Choice


'No exclusive Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Zanu-PF Youth League has dismissed the push for exclusive dialogue between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC leader Nelson Chamisa as the tonic needed to grow the economy.

The Youth League expressed dismay on quarters that are actively pushing for exclusive dialogue between Mnangagwa and Chamisa.

The Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) is the only platform for genuine dialogue, the Youth League said.

The League's acting deputy secretary, Tendai Chirau said it was committed to using properly laid down procedures in fighting corruption through State institutions that were created specially to eliminate the vice.

Godfrey Tsenengamu were suspended for unilaterally convening a press conference and calling out local businessmen they alleged were responsible for grand corruption.


Source - sundaynews

Most Popular In 7 Days