Mob bashes suspected cops, foils robbery

by Staff reporter
22 secs ago | Views
TWO suspected Zimbabwe Republic Police officers were severely assaulted by a mob during a foiled robbery attempt.

The duo, Question Karachi (36) and Kaziva Mayimbo (24) were not asked to plead on a robbery charge when they appeared before Concession resident magistrate Ruth Moyo, who remanded them in custody to February 19.

The State alleges that on February 4, the suspects together with two accomplices, who are still at large, connived to rob gold buyer Zachariah Machacha of Dutch mining syndicate in Mazowe.

The suspects, who were dressed in police uniform, threatened to arrest Machacha after misrepresenting that they were conducting operation Chikorokoza Ngachipere.

They handcuffed him and ordered him to surrender all the money in his possession.

The suspects searched him and stole US$30 and ZWL$500.

Angry residents who were watching allegedly pounced on the suspects and meted instant justice before effecting citizens' arrest.

Two of the suspects fled while two were successfully apprehended and surrendered to Mazowe police.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days