Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's MDC rolls out Tsvairai Zimbabwe protest clean-up campaigns

by Staff reporter
53 secs ago | Views
MDC legislators, senators and councillors in the Midlands province are set to hold clean up campaigns outside the date proclaimed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa (first Friday of every month) as a way of protesting against his administration's clamp down on the opposition party's programmes.

MDC Midlands provincial deputy spokesperson Searchmore Muringani last week told Southern Eye that the party's councillors have been directed to boycott the national clean-up day programme.

He said the resolution was passed last week by the MDC Midlands provincial executive.

"The meeting agreed that MDC was the pioneer of the clean-up campaign programme. It was resolved that all local authority councillors will conduct clean-up campaigns albeit on another day that does not coincide with the one called for by (President) Mnangagwa," he said.

"The MDC councillors and MPs were ordered not to participate in the (President) Mnangagwa clean up campaigns. The MDC Midlands province equally condemned the police for denying president (Nelson) Chamisa a chance to conduct a clean-up campaign in Chitungwiza on January 31, 2020 and banning party programmes."

"The MDC Midlands clean up campaigns shall be dubbed Tsvairai Zimbabwe Campaign. We expect to start rolling them at dates to be announced soon, but starting this month," Muringani said.

Last year police banned a rally that was set to be addressed by Chamisa at Mbizo 4 shopping centre in Kwekwe.

The police also prohibited the opposition party's march set for Gweru in November.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mob bashes suspected cops, foils robbery

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Catholic Bishops calls for emergency relief

2 mins ago | 1 Views

'Economy threat to transitional justice'

2 mins ago | 3 Views

'MDC is bigger that Zanu-PF,' says Chamisa

3 mins ago | 7 Views

Concern over patients defaulting ARVs

4 mins ago | 8 Views

'BCC operating without credit control, policy document'

4 mins ago | 9 Views

'Matabeleland Collective was a Mnangagwa scam' Jonathan Moyo says

8 mins ago | 18 Views

Chamisa's MDC divided over talks: Chamisa wants them but Biti says 'no'

11 mins ago | 18 Views

Chamisa threatens MPs, councillors who 'abandon' voters

22 mins ago | 37 Views

'Army Commanders afraid of mass uprising'

26 mins ago | 178 Views

'No exclusive Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks'

42 mins ago | 271 Views

Car import scam rocks Zimra

48 mins ago | 274 Views

Zengeza to house passport offices

49 mins ago | 161 Views

Upheavals rock NetOne Cellular

59 mins ago | 183 Views

Biti's $15 million claim rubbished

1 hr ago | 202 Views

Zacc probes cartel kingpins - Tagwirei and Billy

1 hr ago | 491 Views

Chamisa warned against 'hyenas'

1 hr ago | 459 Views

Tsenengamu vows he will never be silenced by anyone

1 hr ago | 342 Views

Bosso close in on veteran trio

1 hr ago | 204 Views

Gwanda boy who scored 16 points at A-Level appeals for funding

1 hr ago | 202 Views

BCC to approach Mnangagwa's Cabinet over street name changes

1 hr ago | 236 Views

Alderman Mabaleka dies

1 hr ago | 297 Views

Govt to appoint provincial medical directors for Bulawayo, Harare

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Youths urged to shun cartels

1 hr ago | 275 Views

Protection order over false rape report threats

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Mahachi gets SA permanent residency

1 hr ago | 488 Views

Mnangagwa's minister against shona ECD teacher deployment in Matebeleland

1 hr ago | 330 Views

Zambezi inflow to ease power cuts

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Bulawayo business management school on the cards

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Friendly fire kills on-duty Zimbabwe cop

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zanu-PF 2023 victory assured, but vigilance is key

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe joins Africa Free Trade Area

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Businessman guns down thief

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

Man challenges RG's $3,5m defamation suit

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

MDC Alliance mayor arrested

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Poacher dies in shoot-out

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Be patient with Zimbabwe on reforms, says Misihairabwi

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Police officer in soup over WhatsApp leaks

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Don't resort to megaphone strategies, says Youth leader

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

13 cops extort gold miners

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC retain seats in by-elections

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Penalties for businesses demanding forex

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Johane masowe apostolic sect supports ED's clean up campaign in Centenary

7 hrs ago | 307 Views

Mliswa under fire

9 hrs ago | 2718 Views

Discord within Zanu-PF is further destabilizing Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 1811 Views

Mthuli Ncube commissions housing units for Zimra officers

16 hrs ago | 1920 Views

Mnangagwa must stop imitating Mugabe's style

16 hrs ago | 2209 Views

Zanu-PF fears an uprising against Mnangagwa govt

16 hrs ago | 3708 Views

Mnangagwa's 'new dispensation' promises a mirage

16 hrs ago | 1579 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days