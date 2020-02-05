Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Madhuku a disappointing traitor - Mpofu

by Stephen Jakes
47 secs ago | Views
Former MDC Legislator Norman Mpofu has described National Constitutional Assembly leader Lovemore Madhuku as a traitor saying the constitutional law expert whom he regarded as a hero in the 1990s has disappointed him by dinning with Zanu PF a party that has made people's lives miserable for too long.

Madhuku is part of the Political Actors Dialogue which was initiated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa who most sectors of the society say rigged the 2018 elections stumbling MDC leader Nelson Chamisa from running the country.

"Of all the traitors masquerading as negotiators under Polad I am disappointed by Prof Lovemore Madhuku. This man was my hero in the 90s and fought really battles especially enlightening us on constitutional matters," Mpofu said.

"The man was brave. What suddenly got into that head and turned him against the people. Trust anyone at your own peril. Can't believe Madhuku is supping with the devil. So anyone can be a mthengisi at any stage of the struggle especially professors."

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Statistics show that cancer is the major killer - BCC

4 mins ago | 5 Views

How to win on Instagram in 2020

6 mins ago | 6 Views

BREXIT like Britain or breakaway like Matabeleland

7 mins ago | 15 Views

Obert Gutu 'dumps' Mnangagwa's Polad

12 mins ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe community radio sparks tribal debate

14 mins ago | 26 Views

Villagers nabbed for stealing cattle worth $85 000

14 mins ago | 30 Views

Mushosho retires from Old Mutual

15 mins ago | 24 Views

How to write an effective essay when you are lack of time

28 mins ago | 37 Views

Women in mining communities neglected: mining and human rights watchdog

44 mins ago | 57 Views

RBZ clears Dubai firm in US$20 million deal

2 hrs ago | 609 Views

Chris Mutsvangwa; the hand behind ZANU PF factionalism

3 hrs ago | 2484 Views

Zimbabwe to import GMO maize

3 hrs ago | 670 Views

Unveiling the next ZANU PF Youth leader

3 hrs ago | 1703 Views

Chamisa's MDC rolls out Tsvairai Zimbabwe protest clean-up campaigns

3 hrs ago | 967 Views

Mob bashes suspected cops, foils robbery

3 hrs ago | 1269 Views

Catholic Bishops calls for emergency relief

3 hrs ago | 435 Views

'Economy threat to transitional justice'

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

'MDC is bigger that Zanu-PF,' says Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 673 Views

Concern over patients defaulting ARVs

3 hrs ago | 412 Views

'BCC operating without credit control, policy document'

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

'Matabeleland Collective was a Mnangagwa scam' Jonathan Moyo says

3 hrs ago | 716 Views

Chamisa's MDC divided over talks: Chamisa wants them but Biti says 'no'

3 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Chamisa threatens MPs, councillors who 'abandon' voters

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

'Army Commanders afraid of mass uprising'

4 hrs ago | 1956 Views

'No exclusive Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks'

4 hrs ago | 988 Views

Car import scam rocks Zimra

4 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Zengeza to house passport offices

4 hrs ago | 513 Views

Upheavals rock NetOne Cellular

4 hrs ago | 745 Views

Biti's $15 million claim rubbished

4 hrs ago | 670 Views

Zacc probes cartel kingpins - Tagwirei and Billy

4 hrs ago | 1633 Views

Chamisa warned against 'hyenas'

4 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Tsenengamu vows he will never be silenced by anyone

4 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Bosso close in on veteran trio

4 hrs ago | 428 Views

Gwanda boy who scored 16 points at A-Level appeals for funding

4 hrs ago | 424 Views

BCC to approach Mnangagwa's Cabinet over street name changes

5 hrs ago | 440 Views

Alderman Mabaleka dies

5 hrs ago | 547 Views

Govt to appoint provincial medical directors for Bulawayo, Harare

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

Youths urged to shun cartels

5 hrs ago | 497 Views

Protection order over false rape report threats

5 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mahachi gets SA permanent residency

5 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Mnangagwa's minister against shona ECD teacher deployment in Matebeleland

5 hrs ago | 694 Views

Zambezi inflow to ease power cuts

5 hrs ago | 608 Views

Bulawayo business management school on the cards

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

Friendly fire kills on-duty Zimbabwe cop

5 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zanu-PF 2023 victory assured, but vigilance is key

5 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zimbabwe joins Africa Free Trade Area

5 hrs ago | 103 Views

Businessman guns down thief

5 hrs ago | 695 Views

Man challenges RG's $3,5m defamation suit

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

MDC Alliance mayor arrested

5 hrs ago | 227 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days