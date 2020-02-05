Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Thieves cripple Beitbridge's water supply

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Water woes are set to worsen in Beitbridge town after thieves stole cables which supply the main pump station with electricity between Thursday night and Friday morning during a routine load shedding programme.

The development has left the 70 000 residents with only one-month supply of water.

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) team leader for Beitbridge, Thulani Sibanda said yesterday that they were now working on replacing the cables.

He said the thieves had stolen cable at the main pump station which supplies water into the main dam where it is kept before treatment and pumping to residents.

"This is disappointing, that some people can vandalize this key resources," said Sibanda.

"What it means is that in terms of water security we are affected because these are the pumps which supply water to our storage dams where we treat water for the whole town.

"As it stands the amount of water we keep for production is dwindling ad at the same time we cannot harvest water from the Limpopo River.

"When our storage dams are full we can keep water to supply the whole town for six months. The replacement of the cable will depend on its availability on the market, but let me assure you that we have the resources to procure it".

The official said the thieves had stolen 40 metres of electricity cables of high value.

He said the water authority had also procured enough water purification chemicals for Beitbridge.

H-Metro understands that the town requires an estimated 18 megaliters of water daily.

"I want to discourage people to desist from acts of vandalism. We cannot develop as a national if we have such criminals in our midst.

"You will note that we now have to divert a substantial amount of money to procuring vandalised cables, when that money could be put to some good use," said Sibanda.

Beitbridge town engineer Douglas Martin Siphuma said recently that they had introduced the big flash to beat water woes and as a stop gap measure to minimise sewer blockages.

"We are encouraging residents to do bulky flashing between 0630hours and 0700 hours in the morning and 1900 to 1930 hours in the evening.

"This is done to wash away the solid extricates in our sewer pipes to minimise cases of blockages," said Engineer Siphuma.

He said they were working on constructing four more reservoir tanks with a combined carrying capacity of 44 mega litres of water.

Currently, the official said the town requires at least 18 mega litres of water in planned areas daily, though the Zimbabwe National Authority is failing to pump enough water citing high costs of maintaining a generator in the absence of electricity.

Source - hmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Murder suspects flee police officers on feet

2 mins ago | 5 Views

Zanu-PF's Togarepi accepts fate

13 mins ago | 100 Views

Man stabbed to death over transport fare

14 mins ago | 42 Views

Robbers rape, rob 83-year-old Granny

14 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe has too many teachers on acting capacity, says Minister

15 mins ago | 28 Views

US$6600 Import duty fraud: Trial date set for Zimra official

16 mins ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa bigs up dialogue as key to peace and cooperation

17 mins ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe to import 80 thousand tonnes monthly

19 mins ago | 14 Views

Matanga vows to crush machete-wielding gangs

19 mins ago | 24 Views

Jonathan Moyo drove Tsvangirai to meet Gono in 2008

2 hrs ago | 2091 Views

Exposing corruption at ZIMPARKS

3 hrs ago | 1163 Views

EXCLUSIVE: ZANU PF Youth leaders exposed

4 hrs ago | 3576 Views

The Bulawayo Bomber bounces back

4 hrs ago | 1700 Views

Bosso's Ariel hope

4 hrs ago | 683 Views

Gwanzura stadium turned into a maize field

4 hrs ago | 1770 Views

Cop faces disciplinary action

4 hrs ago | 678 Views

Kwekwe mine rescue ends, only 5 people were trapped

4 hrs ago | 650 Views

Madhuku a disappointing traitor - Mpofu

5 hrs ago | 2176 Views

How to win on Instagram in 2020

5 hrs ago | 104 Views

BREXIT like Britain or breakaway like Matabeleland

5 hrs ago | 730 Views

Obert Gutu 'dumps' Mnangagwa's Polad

5 hrs ago | 3353 Views

Zimbabwe community radio sparks tribal debate

5 hrs ago | 677 Views

Villagers nabbed for stealing cattle worth $85 000

5 hrs ago | 690 Views

Mushosho retires from Old Mutual

5 hrs ago | 591 Views

How to write an effective essay when you are lack of time

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

RBZ clears Dubai firm in US$20 million deal

7 hrs ago | 1639 Views

Chris Mutsvangwa; the hand behind ZANU PF factionalism

8 hrs ago | 4707 Views

Zimbabwe to import GMO maize

8 hrs ago | 1526 Views

Unveiling the next ZANU PF Youth leader

8 hrs ago | 3152 Views

Chamisa's MDC rolls out Tsvairai Zimbabwe protest clean-up campaigns

8 hrs ago | 2101 Views

Mob bashes suspected cops, foils robbery

8 hrs ago | 2024 Views

Catholic Bishops calls for emergency relief

8 hrs ago | 648 Views

'MDC is bigger that Zanu-PF,' says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Concern over patients defaulting ARVs

8 hrs ago | 689 Views

'Matabeleland Collective was a Mnangagwa scam' Jonathan Moyo says

8 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Chamisa's MDC divided over talks: Chamisa wants them but Biti says 'no'

8 hrs ago | 2698 Views

'Army Commanders afraid of mass uprising'

9 hrs ago | 3251 Views

'No exclusive Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks'

9 hrs ago | 1417 Views

Car import scam rocks Zimra

9 hrs ago | 3220 Views

Zengeza to house passport offices

9 hrs ago | 770 Views

Upheavals rock NetOne Cellular

9 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Biti's $15 million claim rubbished

9 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Zacc probes cartel kingpins - Tagwirei and Billy

9 hrs ago | 2409 Views

Chamisa warned against 'hyenas'

9 hrs ago | 2646 Views

Tsenengamu vows he will never be silenced by anyone

9 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Bosso close in on veteran trio

9 hrs ago | 654 Views

Gwanda boy who scored 16 points at A-Level appeals for funding

9 hrs ago | 638 Views

BCC to approach Mnangagwa's Cabinet over street name changes

10 hrs ago | 627 Views

Alderman Mabaleka dies

10 hrs ago | 722 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days