Jonathan Moyo drove Tsvangirai to meet Gono in 2008

by Mandla Ndlovu

Professor Jonathan Moyo has revealed that he personally drove the late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai after the March 2008 elections where the late Trade Union leader had come ahead of the then ZANU PF leader President Robert Mugabe.Moyo made the revelations when he was accused of working with the army to implement the June 2008 violent election that gave birth to the Government of National Unity.Said Moyo, "I did the 100 Reasons document as a consultancy for RBZ, not for the killers whom everybody knows were ZDF. I had no dealings with ZDF whatsoever. I reveal in EXCELGATE how I drove Tsvangirai to Gono's house as part of efforts to get Mugabe to accept election defeat!"Moyo who was an Independent candidate in 2008 said the late MDC leader was the one who chose to work with killers even though the opposition had a combined majority parliament."You're still falsfying history. It's news to me you embraced me as yours in 2008. How? I know you from Twitter. As for Quill Club appearances, I made them as Jonathan Moyo from the late 1980s. And how did I stand with killers in 2008? Fact is Tsvangirai formed a govt with killers!"So even after they had a majority in Parliament with 110 seats, a first for the opposition since 1980, they formed a govt with the killers in 2009 to serve the interests of the people?"Moyo has previously revealed that he was contracted by the Central Bank to do the ZANU PF 2008 run off election manifesto in his capacity as a consultant.