Zimbabwe to import 80 thousand tonnes monthly

by Staff reporter
48 secs ago | Views
GRAIN Millers Association of Zimbabwe(GMAZ) and its members are working on an import program targeting 80 000 metric tonnes monthly under the roller meal subsidy program.

In a statement to ZBC News, grain millers association deputy chairperson, Chipo Nheta, said logistics are already in place to bring the tonnage of maize to meet high market demand.

"GMAZ and its members are now in full swing working on an import program to bring in circa 80,000mt per month for milling which also includes maize for the Roller Meal Subsidy Program. We have mobilized resources and logistics to bring these tonnages of maize to adequately meet the high market demand," he said.

Nheta also hinted that there might be a review of the current subsidy program considering that the government has agreed to pay millers after delivery of mealie-meal.

"The government has put in place key enablers for the importation program and they are also working out the new subsidy level on this imported grain since the GMB no longer has local maize available for the millers," he said.

Despite the shortage of mealie-meal on the formal market, stakeholders have asked the commitment by GMAZ on the provision of subsidised product considering its availability on the parallel market.

"GMAZ and its entire membership remain committed to the noble idea of availing affordable staple food to the populace of Zimbabwe," he said.

With a view to finding lasting solutions on the flooding to the subsidised mealie-meal on the parallel market, the National Business Council of Zimbabwe has also intervened by bringing stakeholders together to iron out the constraints.

"We have invited stakeholders on the subsidised roller meal program to try and interrogate the loopholes that allow the product to be found on the black market," said Dr Keith Guzah president National Business Council of Zimbabwe.

GMAZ and the government agreed on an exit price of $45 per 10kg bag from miller to the Retailers and wholesalers who would then sell to the consumer at the government stipulated price of $50 per 10kg.

The product is finding itself on the parallel marketing fetching between US$5 and US$7 per 10 kg bag.

Source - zbc

