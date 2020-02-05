Zimbabwe has too many teachers on acting capacity, says Minister

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRIMARY and Secondary Education Minister Cain Mathema has raised concern over the high number of education officers working on an acting capacity across the ministry's departments.Minister Mathema said this in Bulawayo on Friday during an official launch of the trainer of trainers programme for educators, a partnership between Government and Unicef.The trainer of trainers programme is a capacity building programme meant to train education authorities across the country to improve schools' performances.The education minister urged the Public Service Commission (PSC) to appoint substantive District Schools' Inspectors (DSIs) and Provincial Education Directors (PEDs) as there were too many public servants in acting capacity.More to follow....