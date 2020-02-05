Man stabbed to death over transport fare

News / National

A 21-YEAR-OLD Filabusi man has been arrested for fatally stabbing a man, who had offered him a lift in a dispute over transport fare, with an Okapi knife.Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred at Skuta area in Filabusi on Saturday at around 9PM.He said Everton Dube from Tsotsi B Village in Filabusi stabbed John Dube from Mberengwa on the stomach.This was after Dube demanded some of the money he had paid as fare since he was seated in the loading box."I can confirm that we recorded a murder case which occurred in Skuta area in Filabusi. The now deceased John Dube was driving a Ford Ranger double cab from Zvishavane to Mbalabala with six passengers on board. When he got to Mberengwa turn off he picked up three more passengers who were going to Skuta and they agreed to pay $55 each."Upon dropping off at Skuta Everton Dube demanded back $10 from the driver after complaining that he travelled uncomfortably as he had been seated in the loading box and it was windy," he said.Chief Insp Ndebele said the driver disembarked from the vehicle in order to resolve the matter with Everton.He said instead Everton produced a knife and stabbed Dube on the stomach leaving his intestines protruding.Chief Insp Ndebele said the other passengers rushed to Dube's aid while Everton removed the keys from the ignition and fled with them.He said the passengers stopped another vehicle which ferried Dube to the nearest hospital but he died along the way.Chief Insp Ndebele said the matter was reported to the police resulting in Everton's arrest while at his home.He urged members of the public to desist from resorting to violence when faced with disputes."We continue to urge people to desist from resorting to violence when faced with disputes. They should find amicable ways of resolving issues or engage third parties. People should also desist from carrying around dangerous weapons. As police we recently issued a ban against carrying of these dangerous weapons as they have been the cause of many murder cases and serious assault cases."In this case a life was lost over $10 yet the matter could have been resolved easily. People are often murdered over trivial issues. Motorists should also be careful on who they offer lifts and not pick up people randomly," he said.