Murder suspects flee police officers on feet

by Mandla Ndlovu
55 secs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Gokwe have announced that that they have recovered a Nissan Caravan and two cellphones which were abandoned by wanted murder suspects who fled after being sighted at a shopping centre.

Police say the suspects are wanted in connection with a case murder which occurred in Kadoma.

It is said that the  suspects abandoned vehicle was abandoned after some warning shots were fired. The manhunt for these suspects is still ongoing.

In a related incident ZRP said, "We are appealing to members of the public not to take the law into their own hands whenever they have disputes. This follows the kidnapping and assault of a 37 year old man in Harare over a debt owed to the accused persons. The 4 accused persons have since been arrested by the police."



Source - Byo24News

