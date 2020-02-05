Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa to descend on Bulawayo for a Gukurahundi visit

by Mandla Ndlovu
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to visit Matabeleland  region soon to discuss matters relating to the Gukurahundi genocide that killed more than 20 000 civilians in the early years of the formation of Zimbabwe state.

A leaked whatsapp message which has gone viral on social media shows  one of the members of the embattled Matabeleland Collective Jeni Williams telling the member sof the group that the board members met and they deliberated on Mnangagwa's impending visit to the region and the expected budget from the office of the President and Cabinet.




Commenting on the chat Professor Jonathan Moyo said, "Following the formation of Matabeleland Forum by some 17 key NGOs that were its bedrock, Mnangagwa's Matabeleland Collective board met today to plan on: 1. a forthcoming visit to the region by Mnangagwa and, 2. getting funds in the name of victims from the perpetrator's office!"




Source - Byo24News

