Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Muchenje against audits at NetOne?

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The resignations of James Mutizwa, the NetOne chairperson together with Sibonile Dhliwayo and Keuemetsi Mpandawana - who chaired the audit and human resources committees respectively has prompted NetOne workers to write to ICT minister Jenfan Muswere, protesting the current developments at the company.

This comes as CEO, Lazarus Muchenje, who was on suspension when NetOne turned the corner and has been wrongly credited with turning around the fortunes of the government-owned company protested against the necessary audits that are being carried out at NetOne.

A decision by some board members to order more audits prompted Muchenje and other executives to raise a complaint with acting board chairperson Susan Mutangadura last week.

"Management's view is that these audits are currently disrupting and negatively affecting NetOne's commercial turnaround which to date has been quite successful.

"To evidence this, under current management, NetOne's monthly revenue increased by 977 percent from $9,9 million in February 2019 to $107 million in December 2019.

"Unfortunately, due to the disruptive impact of these audits amongst other disruptive interference from some board members, our monthly revenue for January 2020 for the first time since February 2019, went down month-on-month by 6 percent - from $107 million in December 2019 to $102 million, which is not in line with our shareholder's expectations that we increase our market share from 15 percent to 40 percent in 2020," Muchenje wrote to Mutangadura.

"The audit function, though important, in management's view does not equate to or result in effective oversight and management.

"The audit function cannot be used to substitute effective oversight and management as is the case now," Muchenje's letter said further.

In a letter to Information Communication Technology permanent secretary Sam Kundishora, Dhliwayo said the board was being run unprofessionally and to the detriment of NetOne.

"Please accept this letter as my formal resignation from NetOne (Private) Limited's Board of Directors with immediate effect.

"The reason behind my resignation is that the Board is currently being run in an unprofessional manner which makes it very difficult for me to render my services and responsibilities in a professional objective manner," she said.

Dhliwayo was the chairperson of the audit committee.

The decision by some board members to order more audits after the first one prompted Muchenje and other executives to raise a complaint with acting board chairperson Susan Mutangadura last week.
"Management's view is that these audits are currently disrupting and negatively affecting NetOne's commercial turnaround which to date has been quite successful.

"To evidence this, under current management, NetOne's monthly revenue increased by 977 percent from $9,9 million in February 2019 to $107 million in December 2019.

"Unfortunately, due to the disruptive impact of these audits amongst other disruptive interference from some board members, our monthly revenue for January 2020 for the first time since February 2019, went down month-on-month by 6 percent - from $107 million in December 2019 to $102 million, which is not in line with our shareholder's expectations that we increase our market share from 15 percent to 40 percent in 2020," Muchenje wrote to Mutangadura.

"The audit function, though important, in management's view does not equate to or result in effective oversight and management.

"The audit function cannot be used to substitute effective oversight and management as is the case now," Muchenje's letter said further.

Source - newzimbabwe - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Throwback: Tsvangirai's open zip, open mouth and shut mind

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Jonathan Moyo goes for broke to force his way into MDC

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Tsvangirai to be posthumously honoured in the UK

10 mins ago | 13 Views

Zanu-PF's game of fools to deceive the downtrodden

11 mins ago | 9 Views

Old guard, Zimbabwe military in firm control

12 mins ago | 15 Views

Binga people marooned after heavy rains, no help from govt yet

35 mins ago | 101 Views

Ginimbi has propensity for crimes of dishonesty, says court

43 mins ago | 156 Views

Cabinet meeting rescheduled

52 mins ago | 114 Views

Zupco bus accident kills at least 10 people

1 hr ago | 341 Views

96 cases of harassment recorded in January 2020

5 hrs ago | 481 Views

Hubby flees for dear life leaves wife to be raped by their attack

5 hrs ago | 3017 Views

Mnangagwa to descend on Bulawayo for a Gukurahundi visit

6 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Zimbabwe vendor in court for booing police

6 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Murder suspects flee police officers on feet

6 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Zanu-PF's Togarepi accepts fate

6 hrs ago | 2707 Views

Man stabbed to death over transport fare

6 hrs ago | 1270 Views

Robbers rape, rob 83-year-old Granny

6 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe has too many teachers on acting capacity, says Minister

6 hrs ago | 514 Views

US$6600 Import duty fraud: Trial date set for Zimra official

6 hrs ago | 482 Views

Mnangagwa bigs up dialogue as key to peace and cooperation

6 hrs ago | 570 Views

Zimbabwe to import 80 thousand tonnes monthly

6 hrs ago | 130 Views

Matanga vows to crush machete-wielding gangs

6 hrs ago | 278 Views

Jonathan Moyo drove Tsvangirai to meet Gono in 2008

8 hrs ago | 4181 Views

Exposing corruption at ZIMPARKS

9 hrs ago | 1523 Views

EXCLUSIVE: ZANU PF Youth leaders exposed

10 hrs ago | 4813 Views

Thieves cripple Beitbridge's water supply

10 hrs ago | 584 Views

The Bulawayo Bomber bounces back

10 hrs ago | 2160 Views

Bosso's Ariel hope

10 hrs ago | 933 Views

Gwanzura stadium turned into a maize field

10 hrs ago | 2627 Views

Cop faces disciplinary action

10 hrs ago | 795 Views

Kwekwe mine rescue ends, only 5 people were trapped

10 hrs ago | 842 Views

Madhuku a disappointing traitor - Mpofu

11 hrs ago | 2796 Views

How to win on Instagram in 2020

11 hrs ago | 148 Views

BREXIT like Britain or breakaway like Matabeleland

11 hrs ago | 911 Views

Obert Gutu 'dumps' Mnangagwa's Polad

11 hrs ago | 5154 Views

Zimbabwe community radio sparks tribal debate

11 hrs ago | 817 Views

Villagers nabbed for stealing cattle worth $85 000

11 hrs ago | 762 Views

Mushosho retires from Old Mutual

11 hrs ago | 919 Views

How to write an effective essay when you are lack of time

12 hrs ago | 313 Views

RBZ clears Dubai firm in US$20 million deal

13 hrs ago | 2349 Views

Chris Mutsvangwa; the hand behind ZANU PF factionalism

14 hrs ago | 6116 Views

Zimbabwe to import GMO maize

14 hrs ago | 1857 Views

Unveiling the next ZANU PF Youth leader

14 hrs ago | 3688 Views

Chamisa's MDC rolls out Tsvairai Zimbabwe protest clean-up campaigns

14 hrs ago | 2574 Views

Mob bashes suspected cops, foils robbery

14 hrs ago | 2155 Views

Catholic Bishops calls for emergency relief

14 hrs ago | 683 Views

'MDC is bigger that Zanu-PF,' says Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Concern over patients defaulting ARVs

14 hrs ago | 782 Views

'Matabeleland Collective was a Mnangagwa scam' Jonathan Moyo says

14 hrs ago | 1682 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days