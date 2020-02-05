Latest News Editor's Choice


Cabinet meeting rescheduled

by Ndou Paul
2 mins ago | Views
The Cabinet meeting which was as per custom due on Tuesday has been postponed to Wednesday this week.

The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, announced the postponement on Monday without stating the reason.

The announcement was made when President Emmerson Mnangagwa is away on national duty in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia at the 33rd African Union Summit.

In a statement, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda wishes to kindly advise all Cabinet member that this week's Cabinet meeting scheduled for 0900 hours on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 has been moved to Wednesday, 12th February 2020 at 0900 hours, at the usual time and venue. This arrangement has been necessitated by the need to accommodate other pressing engagements.

"Members should, therefore, take note of this change and plan accordingly."


Source - Byo24News

