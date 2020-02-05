Binga people marooned after heavy rains, no help from govt yet

News / National

by Staff reporter

There are unconfirmed reports that people in Binga, Sinakoma ward have been marooned by heavy rains that have been pouring since the past 2days.It is reported that a large number of villagers in Sungwaale Area have been swept away by water while some are still hanging on trees for more than 13 hours. Their homes, food and subsistence have been washed away by the floods. No help has been given to victims and there is no hope that the survivors will get any help this night.The area has no network and survivors had to run 7km to the nearest mountain to search for telephone or cellphone network to contact Binga District Administrator to activate Disaster Reaction Units.These people need assistance just like what happened to the people of Chimanimani during the deadly cyclone.