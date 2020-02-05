Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Old guard, Zimbabwe military in firm control

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
A report just released by an organization based in USA indicates that there won't be any visible reforms in Zimbabwe in the next few years as the old guard and military are still firmly in control, more than two years after the late former president Robert Mugabe was toppled in a defacto coup.
According to the Rand Corporation's findings following dozens of interviews last year in Zimbabwe, "although Mnangagwa has deployed flowery reform rhetoric, his administration's piecemeal actions belie any movement toward genuine political or economic reform."

The Rand Corporation, which is a non-profit research group, claims that repression has increased in Zimbabwe and the economy continues to sink.

It says with the old guard and military still firmly in power — and both benefiting from "perches atop the highly cartelized and patronage-based economy" — genuine reform is unlikely in the next one to three years under present conditions in Zimbabwe.

The organization says there is need for significant political and economic reforms in the southern African nation if it has to recover from what it calls years of mismanagement, corruption, and state violence.

The Rand Corporation is urging international actors, including the United States, to push the Zimbabwean government in a coordinated fashion so that the country can implement genuine political, economic, and security reforms.

The Rand Corporation reveals in the report, titled ‘A New Zimbabwe: Assessing Continuity and Change After Mugabe', that "even where limited progress has been made, such steps appear to be largely cosmetic."

Zimbabwe's Deputy Information Minister Energy Mutodi dismissed the report as a "senseless document designed to undermine President Mnangagwa's government."

Zanu-PF Central Committee member, Joseph Tshuma, says the Rand Corporation's report is not surprising.

But Thabitha Khumalo, chairperson of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change led by Nelson Chamisa, says the Rand Corporation got it right on the current political, economic and security situation in Zimbabwe.

Source - voa

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF's game of fools to deceive the downtrodden

45 secs ago | 0 Views

Binga people marooned after heavy rains, no help from govt yet

25 mins ago | 65 Views

Ginimbi has propensity for crimes of dishonesty, says court

33 mins ago | 117 Views

Cabinet meeting rescheduled

41 mins ago | 88 Views

Muchenje against audits at NetOne?

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Zupco bus accident kills at least 10 people

1 hr ago | 291 Views

96 cases of harassment recorded in January 2020

5 hrs ago | 471 Views

Hubby flees for dear life leaves wife to be raped by their attack

5 hrs ago | 2968 Views

Mnangagwa to descend on Bulawayo for a Gukurahundi visit

5 hrs ago | 1813 Views

Zimbabwe vendor in court for booing police

6 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Murder suspects flee police officers on feet

6 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Zanu-PF's Togarepi accepts fate

6 hrs ago | 2698 Views

Man stabbed to death over transport fare

6 hrs ago | 1263 Views

Robbers rape, rob 83-year-old Granny

6 hrs ago | 438 Views

Zimbabwe has too many teachers on acting capacity, says Minister

6 hrs ago | 511 Views

US$6600 Import duty fraud: Trial date set for Zimra official

6 hrs ago | 480 Views

Mnangagwa bigs up dialogue as key to peace and cooperation

6 hrs ago | 568 Views

Zimbabwe to import 80 thousand tonnes monthly

6 hrs ago | 129 Views

Matanga vows to crush machete-wielding gangs

6 hrs ago | 276 Views

Jonathan Moyo drove Tsvangirai to meet Gono in 2008

8 hrs ago | 4150 Views

Exposing corruption at ZIMPARKS

9 hrs ago | 1517 Views

EXCLUSIVE: ZANU PF Youth leaders exposed

9 hrs ago | 4781 Views

Thieves cripple Beitbridge's water supply

10 hrs ago | 584 Views

The Bulawayo Bomber bounces back

10 hrs ago | 2152 Views

Bosso's Ariel hope

10 hrs ago | 930 Views

Gwanzura stadium turned into a maize field

10 hrs ago | 2618 Views

Cop faces disciplinary action

10 hrs ago | 794 Views

Kwekwe mine rescue ends, only 5 people were trapped

10 hrs ago | 841 Views

Madhuku a disappointing traitor - Mpofu

11 hrs ago | 2787 Views

How to win on Instagram in 2020

11 hrs ago | 147 Views

BREXIT like Britain or breakaway like Matabeleland

11 hrs ago | 908 Views

Obert Gutu 'dumps' Mnangagwa's Polad

11 hrs ago | 5114 Views

Zimbabwe community radio sparks tribal debate

11 hrs ago | 815 Views

Villagers nabbed for stealing cattle worth $85 000

11 hrs ago | 760 Views

Mushosho retires from Old Mutual

11 hrs ago | 916 Views

How to write an effective essay when you are lack of time

11 hrs ago | 312 Views

RBZ clears Dubai firm in US$20 million deal

13 hrs ago | 2337 Views

Chris Mutsvangwa; the hand behind ZANU PF factionalism

14 hrs ago | 6095 Views

Zimbabwe to import GMO maize

14 hrs ago | 1851 Views

Unveiling the next ZANU PF Youth leader

14 hrs ago | 3677 Views

Chamisa's MDC rolls out Tsvairai Zimbabwe protest clean-up campaigns

14 hrs ago | 2568 Views

Mob bashes suspected cops, foils robbery

14 hrs ago | 2155 Views

Catholic Bishops calls for emergency relief

14 hrs ago | 680 Views

'MDC is bigger that Zanu-PF,' says Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Concern over patients defaulting ARVs

14 hrs ago | 780 Views

'Matabeleland Collective was a Mnangagwa scam' Jonathan Moyo says

14 hrs ago | 1681 Views

Chamisa's MDC divided over talks: Chamisa wants them but Biti says 'no'

14 hrs ago | 3525 Views

'Army Commanders afraid of mass uprising'

14 hrs ago | 3756 Views

'No exclusive Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks'

15 hrs ago | 1706 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days