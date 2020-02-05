Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa's security guard slaps ZBC cameraman

by Staff reporter
27 secs ago | Views
A Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation cameraman was slapped by the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa's security guard.

The public broadcaster announced the assault on its Twitter account.

Said ZBC, "ZBC cameraperson slapped by MDC security detail at Gwanda District Club where party leader Nelson Chamisa was addressing a meeting. The cameraperson was filming outside the venue when he was attacked."


MDC Deputy National Spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka said his party does not believe in assaulting members of the media and urged the cameraman to make a report to the police.

Said Tamborinyoka, "The MDC does not believe in assaulting members of the media, or anyone for that matter. This was an internal party meeting not open to the press. We are not aware of anyone being assaulted. If it is true that anyone has been assaulted, we urge them to make a report to the police."


MISA Zimbabwe which claim to defend and promote media freedom, freedom of expression, digital rights and access to information in Zimbabwe had not issued a statement on the matter by the time of publication of the article.

Source - online

