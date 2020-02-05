Chamisa's security guard slaps ZBC cameraman

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZBC cameraperson slapped by MDC security derail at Gwanda District Club where party leader Nelson Chamisa was addressing a meeting. The cameraperson was filming outside the venue when he was attacked. @InfoMinZW, @misazimbabwe, @ZUJOfficial — ZBC News Online (@ZBCNewsonline) February 10, 2020

The MDC does not believe in assaulting members of the media, or anyone for that matter. This was an internal party meeting not open to the press. We are not aware of anyone being assaulted. If it is true that anyone has been assaulted, we urge them to make a report to the police — Luke Tamborinyoka (@luke_tambo) February 10, 2020

MISA Zimbabwe which claim to defend and promote media freedom, freedom of expression, digital rights and access to information in Zimbabwe had not issued a statement on the matter by the time of publication of the article.