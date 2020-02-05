Zanu-PF SA on mobilisation drive

Latest News Editor's Choice


ZANU-PF South Africa has embarked on a mobilisation drive to ensure the attainment of 5 million registered members by 2023, in line with a resolution adopted at last year's Annual National People's Conference in Goromonzi.

This follows the ruling party's initiative to establish a database of members living abroad to ensure the creation of a direct link between the party's headquarters and structures outside the country.

The party set a target to increase the number of its registered voters to cement a 65 percent victory in the 2023 general elections.

In an interview, the revolutionary party's South Africa spokesperson Kennedy Mandaza said a meeting held in Johannesburg on Saturday attracted over 30 new members who joined the revolutionary party's Diaspora structures.

Mandaza said the majority were youthful and energetic Zimbabweans who wanted to better their future and those of their loved ones back home, a feat that can only be achieved through the ruling party.

"More than 30 people braved the rainy weather to attend a meeting and join ZANU-PF structures in SA on Saturday 8th February 2020 as we took the 2019 Annual National People's Conference challenge of achieving 5 million membership by 2023 to Johannesburg's high density residential area of Berea.

"The meeting, which was graced by the Mzansi District leadership, was attended by Zimbabweans some of whom are former soldiers and policemen, journalists and ordinary people eking a living in Gauteng," said Mandaza.

"The gathering had predominantly youthful Zimbabweans who wanted to join ZANU-PF, some for the first time and according to many of those who spoke during the meeting, they said they wanted to contribute to the development agenda of the country which they believed is possible only if they are in ZANU-PF."

He said members were urged to learn and fully understand the party's ideology and at the same time foster peace and unity among the Diaspora community.

"We welcomed the new members and encouraged them to unite and work within the party structures of ZANU-PF.

"We also emphasised to them the need to learn and understand the party ideology and the responsibilities of ZANU-PF members," he said.

Source - the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days