Heavy rains to pound Bulawayo, Matebeleland South today

by Staff reporter
9 secs ago | Views
THE Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has warned of the possibility of heavy rains in excess of 50 millimetres within a 24-hour period in Bulawayo, Matebeleland South and other parts of the country resulting in flash floods today.

This follows last week's warning by the MSD that violent and destructive rains, which were experienced starting from last Friday, were set to grow in intensity today.

In an interview yesterday, MSD Principal Meteorologist Mr James Ngoma said there will be continuous heavy rains in most parts of Matabeleland region, Masvingo and the Midlands accompanied by thunderstorms today.  

"Continuous heavier falls in excess of 50mm remain probable especially in areas such as Matabeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Matabeleland North and parts of Masvingo Province into Midlands. In all areas it should be mostly cloudy and cooler than of late with morning rains as well as scattered afternoon or evening thunderstorms. All other areas should expect intermittent rain showers coupled with brief sunny breaks. Afternoon thunderstorms remain probable," he said.

Mr Ngoma said rains will subside across most parts of Matabeleland South and Bulawayo provinces and isolated showers should still be expected in Matabeleland North province later this week.

In a statement, the MSD said Bulawayo, Plumtree, Kezi and Lupane have so far received rains above 30mm.

"Yesterday, rain showers occurred countrywide with significant flows in Bulawayo (38mm), Plumtree (32mm), Kezi (31mm), Lupane (31mm) and Kariba (22mm). While the moisture field is covering the whole country, it is becoming relatively moist along and to the south of the main watershed as a result," read the statement.

The MSD urged members of the public to take necessary precautionary measures during heavy rains. It said motorists must be cautious on the roads as the rains can affect their visibility. It also discouraged members of the public from parking their cars under trees.

The MSD urged members of the public to engage in water harvesting as a water management method to cater for periods when there will be less rainfall.

Source - chroncile

