Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bus hits cattle, 51 injured

by Staff reporter
53 secs ago | Views
FIFTY-one people were injured, some of them seriously, after a bus they were travelling in hit two cows, veered off the road and plunged into Shangani River in Nkayi North.

The incident occurred in Sivomo area along the Bulawayo-Nkayi Road at around 4PM on Sunday.

The bus was coming from Bulawayo headed for Nkayi. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident. He said the bus hit two cows before plunging into the river.

The driver of the bus and 14 passengers escaped unhurt.

"An accident occurred yesterday (Sunday) along the Bulawayo-Nkayi Road at the Shangani bridge where a Kakono bus veered off the road and fell into the river. The bus hit two cattle resulting in the driver losing control," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said the injured were ferried to Nkayi District Hospital and some are in a critical condition.

"The injured were taken to Nkayi District Hospital, some are reported to be in a critical condition while the majority of them are said to be stable. So far only one person has been treated and discharged," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

He urged drivers to be always on the lookout for stray animals.

"I urge drivers to be always cautious of stray animals. They should also avoid speeding because most accidents that occur are a result of human error," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Ms Miriam Sibanda, who was in the bus, said they were lucky to be alive.

"The driver just lost control of the bus and it veered off the road. The bus then plunged into the river. We are lucky because a lot of lives could have been lost," she said.

Another survivor who preferred anonymity said the driver had no option but to hit the cattle which were on the road as it was too late to avoid them.

"When we reached Shangani River, we saw cattle on the road but it was difficult to avoid them so the driver hit them and the bus veered off the road and plunged into the river. A lot of people were injured but I thank God because I escaped with minor injuries," she said.

Source - chroncile

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Heavy rains to pound Bulawayo, Matebeleland South today

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zanu-PF SA on mobilisation drive

11 mins ago | 11 Views

US$-RTGS court ruling challenged

17 mins ago | 19 Views

Chamisa's security guard slaps ZBC cameraman

22 mins ago | 48 Views

Throwback: Tsvangirai's open zip, open mouth and shut mind

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Jonathan Moyo goes for broke to force his way into MDC

1 hr ago | 366 Views

Tsvangirai to be posthumously honoured in the UK

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Zanu-PF's game of fools to deceive the downtrodden

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Old guard, Zimbabwe military in firm control

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Binga people marooned after heavy rains, no help from govt yet

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Ginimbi has propensity for crimes of dishonesty, says court

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Cabinet meeting rescheduled

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Muchenje against audits at NetOne?

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zupco bus accident kills at least 10 people

2 hrs ago | 477 Views

96 cases of harassment recorded in January 2020

6 hrs ago | 511 Views

Hubby flees for dear life leaves wife to be raped by their attack

7 hrs ago | 3137 Views

Mnangagwa to descend on Bulawayo for a Gukurahundi visit

7 hrs ago | 1990 Views

Zimbabwe vendor in court for booing police

7 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Murder suspects flee police officers on feet

7 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Zanu-PF's Togarepi accepts fate

7 hrs ago | 2750 Views

Man stabbed to death over transport fare

7 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Robbers rape, rob 83-year-old Granny

7 hrs ago | 454 Views

Zimbabwe has too many teachers on acting capacity, says Minister

7 hrs ago | 522 Views

US$6600 Import duty fraud: Trial date set for Zimra official

7 hrs ago | 494 Views

Mnangagwa bigs up dialogue as key to peace and cooperation

7 hrs ago | 588 Views

Zimbabwe to import 80 thousand tonnes monthly

7 hrs ago | 134 Views

Matanga vows to crush machete-wielding gangs

7 hrs ago | 292 Views

Jonathan Moyo drove Tsvangirai to meet Gono in 2008

9 hrs ago | 4382 Views

Exposing corruption at ZIMPARKS

10 hrs ago | 1541 Views

EXCLUSIVE: ZANU PF Youth leaders exposed

11 hrs ago | 4914 Views

Thieves cripple Beitbridge's water supply

11 hrs ago | 594 Views

The Bulawayo Bomber bounces back

11 hrs ago | 2192 Views

Bosso's Ariel hope

11 hrs ago | 945 Views

Gwanzura stadium turned into a maize field

11 hrs ago | 2704 Views

Cop faces disciplinary action

11 hrs ago | 798 Views

Kwekwe mine rescue ends, only 5 people were trapped

11 hrs ago | 855 Views

Madhuku a disappointing traitor - Mpofu

12 hrs ago | 2848 Views

How to win on Instagram in 2020

12 hrs ago | 156 Views

BREXIT like Britain or breakaway like Matabeleland

12 hrs ago | 927 Views

Obert Gutu 'dumps' Mnangagwa's Polad

12 hrs ago | 5311 Views

Zimbabwe community radio sparks tribal debate

12 hrs ago | 828 Views

Villagers nabbed for stealing cattle worth $85 000

12 hrs ago | 765 Views

Mushosho retires from Old Mutual

12 hrs ago | 945 Views

How to write an effective essay when you are lack of time

13 hrs ago | 318 Views

RBZ clears Dubai firm in US$20 million deal

14 hrs ago | 2382 Views

Chris Mutsvangwa; the hand behind ZANU PF factionalism

15 hrs ago | 6230 Views

Zimbabwe to import GMO maize

15 hrs ago | 1878 Views

Unveiling the next ZANU PF Youth leader

15 hrs ago | 3740 Views

Chamisa's MDC rolls out Tsvairai Zimbabwe protest clean-up campaigns

15 hrs ago | 2616 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days