Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Trump proposes 21% cut in US foreign aid in budget proposal

by Reuters
41 secs ago | Views
President Donald Trump will propose cutting billions of dollars in US foreign aid in his fiscal 2021 budget while seeking an increase in funds to counter developing economic threats from China and Russia, senior administration officials told Reuters.

Trump, a Republican, sought in his budget proposal last year to slash foreign aid but faced steep resistance from Congress and did not prevail. His latest budget, which was expected to be released on Monday, is a blueprint for his spending proposals that is unlikely, again, to be passed, particularly in an election year.

Trump will seek to make a 21 percent cut in foreign aid in the proposal, which seeks $44.1 billion in the upcoming fiscal year compared with US$55.7 billion enacted in fiscal year 2020, an administration official said.

Aid to Ukraine would remain at its 2020 levels under the new proposal, the official said. Trump was acquitted last week of impeachment charges that he withheld aid to Ukraine to spur Kiev to investigate political rival Joe Biden, a Democratic presidential candidate and former US vice president.

Administration officials told Reuters that Trump would request an increase in funding for the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to US$700 million compared to US$150 million the previous year.

The DFC was formed in large part to counter China's growing economic influence. It serves as a development bank that partners with the private sector to provide loans in developing countries. It also serves as an alternative financing option to what the United States sees as predatory practices from China.

US officials want to counter the soft power China has wielded with such loans and help countries avoid what they consider Beijing's "debt trap" diplomacy in which countries give up control ports, roadways or other major assets when they fund infrastructure projects with Chinese loans that they cannot pay back.

"Every country knows the drawbacks of working with autocratic governments," said Adam Boehler, the DFC's chief executive, in an interview, listing poor infrastructure as one consequence developing countries faced.

"There are very few countries in this world that wouldn't prefer the American private capital market...That's what we represent."

The increased budget funding would help counter economic threats and was in line with Congress's bipartisan wish the agency would have such resources, he said. He said part of the agency's money would be oriented to driving 5G technology in developing countries.

The budget also proposes $1.1 billion for cybersecurity efforts by the US Department of Homeland Security.


Source - Reuters

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Two chiefs arrested over misuse of national flag

3 secs ago | 0 Views

Bus hits cattle, 51 injured

7 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Heavy rains to pound Bulawayo, Matebeleland South today

7 hrs ago | 1436 Views

Zanu-PF SA on mobilisation drive

7 hrs ago | 410 Views

US$-RTGS court ruling challenged

7 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Chamisa's security guard slaps ZBC cameraman

7 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Throwback: Tsvangirai's open zip, open mouth and shut mind

8 hrs ago | 768 Views

Jonathan Moyo goes for broke to force his way into MDC

8 hrs ago | 3019 Views

Tsvangirai to be posthumously honoured in the UK

8 hrs ago | 412 Views

Zanu-PF's game of fools to deceive the downtrodden

8 hrs ago | 197 Views

Old guard, Zimbabwe military in firm control

8 hrs ago | 487 Views

Binga people marooned after heavy rains, no help from govt yet

9 hrs ago | 502 Views

Ginimbi has propensity for crimes of dishonesty, says court

9 hrs ago | 753 Views

Cabinet meeting rescheduled

9 hrs ago | 307 Views

Muchenje against audits at NetOne?

9 hrs ago | 297 Views

Zupco bus accident kills at least 10 people

9 hrs ago | 788 Views

96 cases of harassment recorded in January 2020

13 hrs ago | 558 Views

Hubby flees for dear life leaves wife to be raped by their attack

13 hrs ago | 3420 Views

Mnangagwa to descend on Bulawayo for a Gukurahundi visit

14 hrs ago | 2505 Views

Zimbabwe vendor in court for booing police

14 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Murder suspects flee police officers on feet

14 hrs ago | 1628 Views

Zanu-PF's Togarepi accepts fate

14 hrs ago | 3084 Views

Man stabbed to death over transport fare

14 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Robbers rape, rob 83-year-old Granny

14 hrs ago | 498 Views

Zimbabwe has too many teachers on acting capacity, says Minister

14 hrs ago | 595 Views

US$6600 Import duty fraud: Trial date set for Zimra official

14 hrs ago | 544 Views

Mnangagwa bigs up dialogue as key to peace and cooperation

14 hrs ago | 675 Views

Zimbabwe to import 80 thousand tonnes monthly

14 hrs ago | 154 Views

Matanga vows to crush machete-wielding gangs

14 hrs ago | 329 Views

Jonathan Moyo drove Tsvangirai to meet Gono in 2008

16 hrs ago | 5241 Views

Exposing corruption at ZIMPARKS

17 hrs ago | 1649 Views

EXCLUSIVE: ZANU PF Youth leaders exposed

18 hrs ago | 5471 Views

Thieves cripple Beitbridge's water supply

18 hrs ago | 613 Views

The Bulawayo Bomber bounces back

18 hrs ago | 2323 Views

Bosso's Ariel hope

18 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Gwanzura stadium turned into a maize field

18 hrs ago | 3050 Views

Cop faces disciplinary action

18 hrs ago | 825 Views

Kwekwe mine rescue ends, only 5 people were trapped

18 hrs ago | 943 Views

Madhuku a disappointing traitor - Mpofu

19 hrs ago | 3028 Views

How to win on Instagram in 2020

19 hrs ago | 200 Views

BREXIT like Britain or breakaway like Matabeleland

19 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Obert Gutu 'dumps' Mnangagwa's Polad

19 hrs ago | 6096 Views

Zimbabwe community radio sparks tribal debate

19 hrs ago | 877 Views

Villagers nabbed for stealing cattle worth $85 000

19 hrs ago | 782 Views

Mushosho retires from Old Mutual

19 hrs ago | 1154 Views

How to write an effective essay when you are lack of time

20 hrs ago | 356 Views

RBZ clears Dubai firm in US$20 million deal

21 hrs ago | 2625 Views

Chris Mutsvangwa; the hand behind ZANU PF factionalism

22 hrs ago | 6780 Views

Zimbabwe to import GMO maize

22 hrs ago | 1952 Views

Unveiling the next ZANU PF Youth leader

22 hrs ago | 4028 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days