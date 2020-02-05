Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Footprints give away cable thieves

by Staff reporter
38 secs ago | Views
Footprints led to the discovery of a hidden pushcart used to carry 300kg of stolen copper cables valued at more than US$9 000 by two Mvurwi men.

Lloyd Jimu and Isaac Inosi were sentenced to 10 years in jail after being convicted of stealing copper cables from a ZESA Holdings transformer at a farm. They pleaded not guilty to theft charges, but were convicted after a full trial.

Guruve resident magistrate Mr Shingirai Mutiro sentenced the pair to 12 years in prison before suspending two years on condition that they do not commit a similar offence.

Prosecutor Mr Albert Charehwa told the court that on November 1 last year, the pair hatched a plan to steal ZESA copper cables using a pushcart.

The court heard that they went to Barbra Chirara's homestead at night and stole her pushcart before proceeding to a ZESA transformer in the same farm.

They dismantled the transformer and stole 300kg of copper cables which they loaded into the cart and escaped barefoot. In the morning, a villager, Jacob Chigando Mhlanga, noticed that the transformer had been dismantled and alerted other villagers.

The villagers went to the scene and saw the pair's footprints whereupon a group of villagers followed the footprints and recovered the pushcart covered with grass in Jimu's garden. They took the duo to the police leading to their arrest; the cart and transformer were taken as exhibits.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Parliament resumes sitting

3 secs ago | 0 Views

Nurse syndicate channel ARVs to black market

58 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwean writer shortlisted for global prize

1 min ago | 0 Views

Two chiefs arrested over misuse of national flag

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Trump proposes 21% cut in US foreign aid in budget proposal

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Bus hits cattle, 51 injured

7 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Heavy rains to pound Bulawayo, Matebeleland South today

7 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Zanu-PF SA on mobilisation drive

7 hrs ago | 417 Views

US$-RTGS court ruling challenged

7 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Chamisa's security guard slaps ZBC cameraman

7 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Throwback: Tsvangirai's open zip, open mouth and shut mind

8 hrs ago | 778 Views

Jonathan Moyo goes for broke to force his way into MDC

8 hrs ago | 3053 Views

Tsvangirai to be posthumously honoured in the UK

8 hrs ago | 415 Views

Zanu-PF's game of fools to deceive the downtrodden

8 hrs ago | 197 Views

Old guard, Zimbabwe military in firm control

8 hrs ago | 490 Views

Binga people marooned after heavy rains, no help from govt yet

9 hrs ago | 504 Views

Ginimbi has propensity for crimes of dishonesty, says court

9 hrs ago | 761 Views

Cabinet meeting rescheduled

9 hrs ago | 308 Views

Muchenje against audits at NetOne?

9 hrs ago | 298 Views

Zupco bus accident kills at least 10 people

9 hrs ago | 793 Views

96 cases of harassment recorded in January 2020

13 hrs ago | 559 Views

Hubby flees for dear life leaves wife to be raped by their attack

13 hrs ago | 3423 Views

Mnangagwa to descend on Bulawayo for a Gukurahundi visit

14 hrs ago | 2509 Views

Zimbabwe vendor in court for booing police

14 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Murder suspects flee police officers on feet

14 hrs ago | 1629 Views

Zanu-PF's Togarepi accepts fate

14 hrs ago | 3087 Views

Man stabbed to death over transport fare

14 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Robbers rape, rob 83-year-old Granny

14 hrs ago | 499 Views

Zimbabwe has too many teachers on acting capacity, says Minister

14 hrs ago | 595 Views

US$6600 Import duty fraud: Trial date set for Zimra official

14 hrs ago | 544 Views

Mnangagwa bigs up dialogue as key to peace and cooperation

14 hrs ago | 675 Views

Zimbabwe to import 80 thousand tonnes monthly

14 hrs ago | 154 Views

Matanga vows to crush machete-wielding gangs

14 hrs ago | 329 Views

Jonathan Moyo drove Tsvangirai to meet Gono in 2008

16 hrs ago | 5248 Views

Exposing corruption at ZIMPARKS

17 hrs ago | 1649 Views

EXCLUSIVE: ZANU PF Youth leaders exposed

18 hrs ago | 5476 Views

Thieves cripple Beitbridge's water supply

18 hrs ago | 613 Views

The Bulawayo Bomber bounces back

18 hrs ago | 2326 Views

Bosso's Ariel hope

18 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Gwanzura stadium turned into a maize field

18 hrs ago | 3054 Views

Cop faces disciplinary action

18 hrs ago | 825 Views

Kwekwe mine rescue ends, only 5 people were trapped

18 hrs ago | 943 Views

Madhuku a disappointing traitor - Mpofu

19 hrs ago | 3029 Views

How to win on Instagram in 2020

19 hrs ago | 200 Views

BREXIT like Britain or breakaway like Matabeleland

19 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Obert Gutu 'dumps' Mnangagwa's Polad

19 hrs ago | 6102 Views

Zimbabwe community radio sparks tribal debate

19 hrs ago | 877 Views

Villagers nabbed for stealing cattle worth $85 000

19 hrs ago | 782 Views

Mushosho retires from Old Mutual

19 hrs ago | 1155 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days