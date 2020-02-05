Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zupco bus, 2 kombis and a Honda Fit in fatal collision

by Staff reporter
52 secs ago | Views
SEVEN people died while 55 others were injured when a Zupco bus, two kombis and a Honda Fit were involved in an accident just outside Kwekwe yesterday afternoon.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident. He said six people died on the spot and one on admission to Kwekwe Hospital.

One passenger who was in a critical condition was referred to Gweru Provincial Hospital. Three of the dead were on the bus, three from the Honda Fit and one from the kombi.

"I can confirm that seven people died while 55 others were injured when a Harare-bound Zupco bus was hit on its right rear wheel by an on-coming Honda Fit.

"The Honda Fit, which had six occupants, rolled three times, killing three on the spot while the bus driver lost control of the bus and hit a kombi which was loading coffins on the roadside.

"There was a pile-up when the kombi also hit another kombi which was parked in front with some of its occupants buying some watermelons," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said the bus stopped after hitting a huge tree on the roadside.  The wreckage of the Zupco, which leaned on a huge tree, loud screams of passengers trapped in the vehicles, and two damaged Toyota Hiace kombis stuck in a bush, greeted the news crew.

On-lookers and passers-by watched in horror as firefighters and police worked hard from one wreckage to the other trying to save lives.

The dead lay on the tarmac motionless, the injured writhing in pain and others bleeding badly while citizen journalists feasted on pictures as eye witnesses continued to gather from surrounding mining claims after hearing the huge bang and screams on impact.

The Officer Commanding Kwekwe District, Chief Superintended Conrad Mubaiwa, had to order some police officers at the scene to ward off the cameras and drive off the swelling crowds in a bid to give ambulance personnel a chance to ferry the injured to hospital.

Eyewitnesses and survivors told harrowing stories about the accident.

"The bus which had just left Kwekwe was travelling to Harare and the Honda Fit which was from the opposite direction, encroached and side-swiped the bus.

"The Honda Fit rolled and landed in a ditch while the bus driver lost control and hit a kombi which was loading by the road side.  

"There was a pile up when the kombi, which was hit by the bus, also hit another kombi parked in front," said one of the survivors from the bus, Mr Nelson Katamba.



Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulawayo Bomber for prepares for maiden Germany fight

8 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe needs 3 000 more schools

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Kuda Tagwirei is Zimbabwe's de-facto Finance Minister, says Biti

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Makorokozas arrests top 2 500

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Parliament resumes sitting

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Footprints give away cable thieves

5 mins ago | 8 Views

Nurse syndicate channel ARVs to black market

6 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwean writer shortlisted for global prize

6 mins ago | 12 Views

Two chiefs arrested over misuse of national flag

7 mins ago | 9 Views

Trump proposes 21% cut in US foreign aid in budget proposal

7 mins ago | 13 Views

Bus hits cattle, 51 injured

7 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Heavy rains to pound Bulawayo, Matebeleland South today

7 hrs ago | 1492 Views

Zanu-PF SA on mobilisation drive

7 hrs ago | 428 Views

US$-RTGS court ruling challenged

7 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Chamisa's security guard slaps ZBC cameraman

7 hrs ago | 1382 Views

Throwback: Tsvangirai's open zip, open mouth and shut mind

8 hrs ago | 793 Views

Jonathan Moyo goes for broke to force his way into MDC

8 hrs ago | 3118 Views

Tsvangirai to be posthumously honoured in the UK

8 hrs ago | 423 Views

Zanu-PF's game of fools to deceive the downtrodden

8 hrs ago | 199 Views

Old guard, Zimbabwe military in firm control

8 hrs ago | 502 Views

Binga people marooned after heavy rains, no help from govt yet

9 hrs ago | 511 Views

Ginimbi has propensity for crimes of dishonesty, says court

9 hrs ago | 775 Views

Cabinet meeting rescheduled

9 hrs ago | 311 Views

Muchenje against audits at NetOne?

9 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zupco bus accident kills at least 10 people

10 hrs ago | 802 Views

96 cases of harassment recorded in January 2020

14 hrs ago | 560 Views

Hubby flees for dear life leaves wife to be raped by their attack

14 hrs ago | 3434 Views

Mnangagwa to descend on Bulawayo for a Gukurahundi visit

14 hrs ago | 2523 Views

Zimbabwe vendor in court for booing police

14 hrs ago | 1355 Views

Murder suspects flee police officers on feet

14 hrs ago | 1631 Views

Zanu-PF's Togarepi accepts fate

14 hrs ago | 3098 Views

Man stabbed to death over transport fare

14 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Robbers rape, rob 83-year-old Granny

14 hrs ago | 500 Views

Zimbabwe has too many teachers on acting capacity, says Minister

14 hrs ago | 596 Views

US$6600 Import duty fraud: Trial date set for Zimra official

14 hrs ago | 548 Views

Mnangagwa bigs up dialogue as key to peace and cooperation

14 hrs ago | 676 Views

Zimbabwe to import 80 thousand tonnes monthly

14 hrs ago | 155 Views

Matanga vows to crush machete-wielding gangs

15 hrs ago | 329 Views

Jonathan Moyo drove Tsvangirai to meet Gono in 2008

17 hrs ago | 5260 Views

Exposing corruption at ZIMPARKS

17 hrs ago | 1650 Views

EXCLUSIVE: ZANU PF Youth leaders exposed

18 hrs ago | 5492 Views

Thieves cripple Beitbridge's water supply

18 hrs ago | 613 Views

The Bulawayo Bomber bounces back

18 hrs ago | 2330 Views

Bosso's Ariel hope

18 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Gwanzura stadium turned into a maize field

18 hrs ago | 3063 Views

Cop faces disciplinary action

18 hrs ago | 825 Views

Kwekwe mine rescue ends, only 5 people were trapped

18 hrs ago | 946 Views

Madhuku a disappointing traitor - Mpofu

19 hrs ago | 3032 Views

How to win on Instagram in 2020

19 hrs ago | 200 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days