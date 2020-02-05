Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo Bomber for prepares for maiden Germany fight

by Staff reporter
11 secs ago | Views
UKRAINE-born heavyweight pugilist Oleksandr Zakhozhyi has challenged South Africa-based Zimbabwe heavyweight boxer Elvis Moyo to a non-title fight to be held in Germany on March 28.

The organisers of the bill have asked Moyo to submit his medical report that includes the MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), blood tests for HIV and hepatitis to facilitate his visa.

Visa restrictions prevented Moyo from fighting in Germany and Russia last year after receiving short notice invites to trade leather in Europe.

The Zimbabwean boxer, a former World Boxing Federation (WBF) Africa heavyweight champion, had his August 2019 bill against Evgeny Romanov in Russia cancelled due to a late visa application.  

A month later Moyo was denied a visa to fight Germany's Hussein Muhammed at Berlin's Verti Music Hall. Moyo is hopeful of getting a visa to fight Zakhozhyi in Germany and has started preparing for the bill.

"Last year the guys there delayed with the paperwork and when I got to the German embassy to try and acquire the visa, they told me they have more than 200 applicants and there were no exceptions and I had to join the queue. At most, it was going to take 15 days and I didn't have 15 days then, but now the invite came early and I've started the process of applying for the visa.

"I'm training hard, already doing six rounds of sparring sessions. I plan to train with Flo Simba as I work towards my maiden Germany fight," said Moyo.

The Bulawayo Bomber, who turned down an offer to fight in Uganda in December 2019 saying he will only trade leather at internationally recognised bouts, last fought in May when he controversially lost to Arnold Gjergjaj in Sporthalle, Switzerland.

Moyo has nine career wins, five losses and two draws, while Zakhozhyi, who had three fights compared to Bulawayo Bomber's two in 2019, has an impressive 13-unbeaten career fights.


Source - chronicle

