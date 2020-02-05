Mental exam request for man who refused to pay for petrol

News / National

by Staff reporter

A BOTSWANA national has appeared in court for allegedly driving off without paying for 20 litres of petrol he had poured at a service station in Bulawayo.Onius Mark Jakalas (61) from Francistown allegedly went away without paying for the petrol he had poured at Puma service station in Mpopoma suburb.The service station was represented by its supervisor Ms Mhurai Zhou (35).Jakalas is a frequent visitor to the country and resides in Mzilikazi suburb during his visits. He was not asked to plead to a charge of making off without payment when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Jeconiah Ncube who remanded him in custody to February 20.The prosecutor, Mr Tony Kamudyariwa, requested that Jakalas be examined by two mental doctors to ascertain his mental status. On Thursday last week, Jakalas went to Puma service station where he asked the petrol attendant Ms Locadia Rushama to re-fill his Toyota Voxy with 20 litres of petrol."The fuel was poured into his car and the accused person was required to make a payment. He handed the petrol attendant US$5 and demanded change. The accused person was advised that the money was not enough and should rather use coupons for the payment but he kept on demanding his change," Mr Kamudyariwa said.The matter was reported to the supervisor Ms Zhou who tried to solve the issue but a misunderstanding broke out between her and Jakalas. He then left without making the payment and the matter was reported at Western Commonage police station.Investigations were carried out and Jakalas was arrested in Mzilikazi suburb. The petrol is valued at $520.