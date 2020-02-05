Special council meeting for late Alderman Israel Mabaleka

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) will on Thursday this week hold a special council meeting in honour of Alderman Israel Mabaleka who died on Sunday morning at his house in Old Luveve suburb. The late Alderman will be buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery on the same day.In a statement yesterday, Bulawayo Mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni, said the special council meeting will be held in council chambers."A Special Council meeting will be held in his honour at the Council Chambers at around 9AM for councillors, Aldermen, former mayors and Freemen and thereafter a burial service at the Luveve Seventh Day Adventist Church from 10.30AM," he said.Clr Mguni described the late Alderman as an irreplaceable figure who served diligently in different departments in the local authority since 2003."His death has left a vacuum which the city will not be able to fill for many years to come. He was a gallant son of Bulawayo. During his terms in office, he served council tirelessly as the deputy chairperson in the Environmental Management and Engineering Services from 2007 to 2013, in various Council Committees which included the Town, Lands and Planning Committee from 2008 to 2013, Finance and Development Committee from 2008 to 2011, Health, Housing and Education Committee in 2012 and the Municipal Procurement Board from 2003 to 2005," said Clr Mguni.Ald Mabaleka also served in the Bulawayo Twinning Committee from 2008 to 2009.Clr Mguni said Ald Mabaleka was confered Alderman on May 14, 2018, a fitting status for a dedicated son of Bulawayo who worked tirelessly to represent the underprivileged members of society. Ald Mabaleka is survived by four children. Mourners are gathered at house number 3197 Old Luveve suburb.