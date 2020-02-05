Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Special council meeting for late Alderman Israel Mabaleka

by Staff reporter
34 secs ago | Views
THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) will on Thursday this week hold a special council meeting in honour of Alderman Israel Mabaleka who died on Sunday morning at his house in Old Luveve suburb. The late Alderman will be buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery on the same day.

In a statement yesterday, Bulawayo Mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni, said the special council meeting will be held in council chambers.

"A Special Council meeting will be held in his honour at the Council Chambers at around 9AM for councillors, Aldermen, former mayors and Freemen and thereafter a burial service at the Luveve Seventh Day Adventist Church from 10.30AM," he said.

Clr Mguni described the late Alderman as an irreplaceable figure who served diligently in different departments in the local authority since 2003.

"His death has left a vacuum which the city will not be able to fill for many years to come. He was a gallant son of Bulawayo. During his terms in office, he served council tirelessly as the deputy chairperson in the Environmental Management and Engineering Services from 2007 to 2013, in various Council Committees which included the Town, Lands and Planning Committee from 2008 to 2013, Finance and Development Committee from 2008 to 2011, Health, Housing and Education Committee in 2012 and the Municipal Procurement Board from 2003 to 2005," said Clr Mguni.

Ald Mabaleka also served in the Bulawayo Twinning Committee from 2008 to 2009.

Clr Mguni said Ald Mabaleka was confered Alderman on May 14, 2018, a fitting status for a dedicated son of Bulawayo who worked tirelessly to represent the underprivileged members of society. Ald Mabaleka is survived by four children. Mourners are gathered at house number 3197 Old Luveve suburb.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mental exam request for man who refused to pay for petrol

1 min ago | 4 Views

Victoria Falls mayor granted $1 500 bail

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Victoria Falls mayor granted $1 500 bail

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Businessman loses more property over debt

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa calls for removal of sanctions at AU Assembly

4 mins ago | 7 Views

Minister Modi stops competitors from selling roller meal at inflated price

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Zacc, NPA claims to be fighting cartels

6 mins ago | 6 Views

AK-47 shots fired as gang raids Bulawayo home

6 mins ago | 16 Views

Bulawayo Bomber for prepares for maiden Germany fight

11 mins ago | 30 Views

Zupco bus, 2 kombis and a Honda Fit in fatal collision

12 mins ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe needs 3 000 more schools

14 mins ago | 19 Views

Kuda Tagwirei is Zimbabwe's de-facto Finance Minister, says Biti

14 mins ago | 70 Views

Makorokozas arrests top 2 500

15 mins ago | 32 Views

Parliament resumes sitting

16 mins ago | 18 Views

Footprints give away cable thieves

16 mins ago | 22 Views

Nurse syndicate channel ARVs to black market

17 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwean writer shortlisted for global prize

17 mins ago | 13 Views

Two chiefs arrested over misuse of national flag

18 mins ago | 19 Views

Trump proposes 21% cut in US foreign aid in budget proposal

19 mins ago | 21 Views

Bus hits cattle, 51 injured

7 hrs ago | 1302 Views

Heavy rains to pound Bulawayo, Matebeleland South today

7 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Zanu-PF SA on mobilisation drive

7 hrs ago | 438 Views

US$-RTGS court ruling challenged

8 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Chamisa's security guard slaps ZBC cameraman

8 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Throwback: Tsvangirai's open zip, open mouth and shut mind

8 hrs ago | 818 Views

Jonathan Moyo goes for broke to force his way into MDC

8 hrs ago | 3208 Views

Tsvangirai to be posthumously honoured in the UK

9 hrs ago | 436 Views

Zanu-PF's game of fools to deceive the downtrodden

9 hrs ago | 202 Views

Old guard, Zimbabwe military in firm control

9 hrs ago | 519 Views

Binga people marooned after heavy rains, no help from govt yet

9 hrs ago | 531 Views

Ginimbi has propensity for crimes of dishonesty, says court

9 hrs ago | 796 Views

Cabinet meeting rescheduled

9 hrs ago | 316 Views

Muchenje against audits at NetOne?

10 hrs ago | 315 Views

Zupco bus accident kills at least 10 people

10 hrs ago | 824 Views

96 cases of harassment recorded in January 2020

14 hrs ago | 563 Views

Hubby flees for dear life leaves wife to be raped by their attack

14 hrs ago | 3456 Views

Mnangagwa to descend on Bulawayo for a Gukurahundi visit

14 hrs ago | 2537 Views

Zimbabwe vendor in court for booing police

14 hrs ago | 1362 Views

Murder suspects flee police officers on feet

14 hrs ago | 1638 Views

Zanu-PF's Togarepi accepts fate

15 hrs ago | 3125 Views

Man stabbed to death over transport fare

15 hrs ago | 1371 Views

Robbers rape, rob 83-year-old Granny

15 hrs ago | 504 Views

Zimbabwe has too many teachers on acting capacity, says Minister

15 hrs ago | 598 Views

US$6600 Import duty fraud: Trial date set for Zimra official

15 hrs ago | 552 Views

Mnangagwa bigs up dialogue as key to peace and cooperation

15 hrs ago | 677 Views

Zimbabwe to import 80 thousand tonnes monthly

15 hrs ago | 156 Views

Matanga vows to crush machete-wielding gangs

15 hrs ago | 330 Views

Jonathan Moyo drove Tsvangirai to meet Gono in 2008

17 hrs ago | 5301 Views

Exposing corruption at ZIMPARKS

18 hrs ago | 1656 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days