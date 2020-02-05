Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa dates Midlands

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Opposition MDC party leader Nelson Chamisa heads for the Midlands on Thursday where he is set to bolster the movement's support base by interfacing with elected lower-tier structures in the province.

Midlands provincial spokesperson Takavafira Zhou confirmed Chamisa's planned visit pointing out that the youthful leader will meet constituency co-ordinating committees as well as branch chairpersons, secretaries, treasurers and organisers in the province.

"In essence, party leaders from branch to provincial levels will be provided with a rare opportunity to interface with the president and enhance cross-pollination of ideas in the party," Zhou said.

"It is also an attempt to narrow the gap between leaders and grassroots supporters as well as entrench participatory development of grassroots structures in shaping the path and actual direction of the party, let alone develop the same frame of reference within the party."

The MDC has declared 2020 as a year of action in which it will roll out crippling protests to force President Emmerson Mnangagwa to address multifaceted political and economic crises in the country which have caused serious hardships among citizens.

During his tour, Chamisa is expected to touch base and articulate to MDC Midlands leaders the direction that the party is taking so that they spread the message to citizens.

The Midlands is one of the provinces in which the MDC fared dismally in the 2018 elections after winning four parliamentary seats out of 28.

These are Mbizo (Settlement Chikwinya) Gweru Urban (Brian Dube) Chiwundura (Livingstone Chimina) and Mkoba (Amos Chibaya). Zanu-PF won 23 parliamentary seats with one (Kwekwe Central) clinched by the former ruling party's cadre, Masango Matambanadzo, who contested under the National Patriotic Front ticket.

Zhou said the visiting MDC leader will, therefore, unveil strategies to end the dominance of Zanu-PF in the Midlands during the 2023 elections, while also mending rifts that could be existing within the party.
 
"The supremacy of the branch in growing the votes will be deliberated in order for party members to fully comprehend it. Constituency co-ordinating committees would be afforded the opportunity to share its work plans with branches and segments above them.

"Leaders would, therefore, have an opportunity to listen to ideas from grassroots structures, while grassroots structures rub shoulders with party president and this will give inspiration to them. The tour will, therefore, enhance interoperability within the party in the Midlands province and define, shape and nurture the collective vision, wisdom, direction, actual path and pace of growth of the MDC in the Midlands province," Zhou said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe cartels are untouchable, says Prosecutor-General

12 mins ago | 66 Views

'RELOAD will break vicious cycle of disputed elections' said MDC - rubbish, it is time for plan B

13 mins ago | 27 Views

Prosecutor-General confirms State capture by cartels

16 mins ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa street name change shocks Kwekwe city fathers

26 mins ago | 113 Views

Kwekwe to name street after Tsvangirai

27 mins ago | 75 Views

Mutambara's Zimsec prognosis will hurt the poor

32 mins ago | 62 Views

'Mnangagwa ignoring Mbeki's phone calls'

44 mins ago | 282 Views

Chamisa rules out GNU

48 mins ago | 168 Views

WATCH: Thomas Mapfumo questions Chiwenga's wealth

49 mins ago | 322 Views

Hundreds marooned in Binga as heavy rains persist

50 mins ago | 156 Views

Chamisa suspends MDC Masvingo provincial executive

1 hr ago | 296 Views

Woman burns down ‘cheating' husband's car

1 hr ago | 603 Views

Post-Mugabe confusion unfathomable

1 hr ago | 255 Views

Bunking civil servants to lose salaries

1 hr ago | 355 Views

New research examines Mnangagwa's promises

1 hr ago | 208 Views

Chirundu Border Post to operate 24 hours

1 hr ago | 164 Views

20 Ugandan nationals deported from Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Lafarge chief executive leaves Zimbabwe operations

1 hr ago | 228 Views

Indian embassy to host education fair in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Chinese miner in human rights abuse storm

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Court rules in favour of small-scale miners

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe pension funds to invest offshore

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Mental exam request for man who refused to pay for petrol

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Victoria Falls mayor granted $1 500 bail

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Victoria Falls mayor granted $1 500 bail

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Businessman loses more property over debt

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Mnangagwa calls for removal of sanctions at AU Assembly

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Minister Modi stops competitors from selling roller meal at inflated price

2 hrs ago | 391 Views

Zacc, NPA claims to be fighting cartels

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

AK-47 shots fired as gang raids Bulawayo home

2 hrs ago | 446 Views

Bulawayo Bomber for prepares for maiden Germany fight

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zupco bus, 2 kombis and a Honda Fit in fatal collision

2 hrs ago | 476 Views

Zimbabwe needs 3 000 more schools

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Kuda Tagwirei is Zimbabwe's de-facto Finance Minister, says Biti

2 hrs ago | 996 Views

Makorokozas arrests top 2 500

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Parliament resumes sitting

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Footprints give away cable thieves

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Nurse syndicate channel ARVs to black market

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Two chiefs arrested over misuse of national flag

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Bus hits cattle, 51 injured

9 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Heavy rains to pound Bulawayo, Matebeleland South today

9 hrs ago | 2121 Views

Zanu-PF SA on mobilisation drive

9 hrs ago | 528 Views

US$-RTGS court ruling challenged

9 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Chamisa's security guard slaps ZBC cameraman

9 hrs ago | 1863 Views

Throwback: Tsvangirai's open zip, open mouth and shut mind

10 hrs ago | 953 Views

Jonathan Moyo goes for broke to force his way into MDC

10 hrs ago | 3854 Views

Tsvangirai to be posthumously honoured in the UK

10 hrs ago | 573 Views

Zanu-PF's game of fools to deceive the downtrodden

10 hrs ago | 253 Views

Old guard, Zimbabwe military in firm control

10 hrs ago | 665 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days