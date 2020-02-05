Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman burns down ‘cheating' husband's car

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A 45-year-old jealousy woman allegedly burnt her husband's Nissan Caravan to ashes after she had suspected him of cheating on her, it has been learnt.

Close sources said in the morning of January 31, Rudo Chakanyuka, who is married to Denfod Mazorodze (39) went to Chitima market for some business.

While at the market, Mazorodze asked his wife for the car keys so that he could charge his cell phone.

Chakanyuka reportedly refused to hand-over the keys and threatened to burn the car as she suspected her husband wanted to communicate with his girlfriend.

She later drove the vehicle alone without her husband's knowledge and when he called to find out where she was, Chakanyuka boldly answered that she was now at Mucheke Stadium to burn the car.

Mazorodze rushed to the scene and found Chakanyuka standing by as the burning vehicle, with all the doors locked and windows shut.

The vengeful woman then told her husband that she was now going home to burn all his clothes.

The matter was reported to the police and the value of the goods damaged were said to be worthy US$ 6 000.

Masvingo Provincial Police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa encouraged members of the public to find counseling in the event of disputes and to resolve domestic differences peacefully.

Source - tellzim

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe cartels are untouchable, says Prosecutor-General

15 mins ago | 82 Views

'RELOAD will break vicious cycle of disputed elections' said MDC - rubbish, it is time for plan B

15 mins ago | 31 Views

Prosecutor-General confirms State capture by cartels

18 mins ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa street name change shocks Kwekwe city fathers

28 mins ago | 127 Views

Kwekwe to name street after Tsvangirai

29 mins ago | 87 Views

Mutambara's Zimsec prognosis will hurt the poor

34 mins ago | 70 Views

'Mnangagwa ignoring Mbeki's phone calls'

46 mins ago | 300 Views

Chamisa rules out GNU

51 mins ago | 180 Views

WATCH: Thomas Mapfumo questions Chiwenga's wealth

51 mins ago | 337 Views

Hundreds marooned in Binga as heavy rains persist

52 mins ago | 166 Views

Chamisa suspends MDC Masvingo provincial executive

1 hr ago | 305 Views

Chamisa dates Midlands

1 hr ago | 203 Views

Post-Mugabe confusion unfathomable

1 hr ago | 262 Views

Bunking civil servants to lose salaries

1 hr ago | 365 Views

New research examines Mnangagwa's promises

1 hr ago | 215 Views

Chirundu Border Post to operate 24 hours

1 hr ago | 169 Views

20 Ugandan nationals deported from Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Lafarge chief executive leaves Zimbabwe operations

1 hr ago | 233 Views

Indian embassy to host education fair in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Chinese miner in human rights abuse storm

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Court rules in favour of small-scale miners

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe pension funds to invest offshore

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Mental exam request for man who refused to pay for petrol

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Victoria Falls mayor granted $1 500 bail

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Victoria Falls mayor granted $1 500 bail

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Businessman loses more property over debt

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mnangagwa calls for removal of sanctions at AU Assembly

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Minister Modi stops competitors from selling roller meal at inflated price

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zacc, NPA claims to be fighting cartels

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

AK-47 shots fired as gang raids Bulawayo home

2 hrs ago | 450 Views

Bulawayo Bomber for prepares for maiden Germany fight

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zupco bus, 2 kombis and a Honda Fit in fatal collision

2 hrs ago | 478 Views

Zimbabwe needs 3 000 more schools

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Kuda Tagwirei is Zimbabwe's de-facto Finance Minister, says Biti

2 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Makorokozas arrests top 2 500

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Parliament resumes sitting

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Footprints give away cable thieves

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Nurse syndicate channel ARVs to black market

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Two chiefs arrested over misuse of national flag

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Bus hits cattle, 51 injured

9 hrs ago | 1508 Views

Heavy rains to pound Bulawayo, Matebeleland South today

9 hrs ago | 2134 Views

Zanu-PF SA on mobilisation drive

9 hrs ago | 530 Views

US$-RTGS court ruling challenged

9 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Chamisa's security guard slaps ZBC cameraman

9 hrs ago | 1870 Views

Throwback: Tsvangirai's open zip, open mouth and shut mind

10 hrs ago | 953 Views

Jonathan Moyo goes for broke to force his way into MDC

10 hrs ago | 3861 Views

Tsvangirai to be posthumously honoured in the UK

10 hrs ago | 575 Views

Zanu-PF's game of fools to deceive the downtrodden

10 hrs ago | 253 Views

Old guard, Zimbabwe military in firm control

10 hrs ago | 667 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days