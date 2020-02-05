Chamisa suspends MDC Masvingo provincial executive

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has suspended the party's Provincial Executive.This comes as the Nelson Chamisa led party is struggling to resolve deep-seated divisions in its Bulawayo structures, which have also been hit by ugly allegations of tribalism.Chamisa announced the suspension during a heated provincial meeting in Masvingo on Sunday."From what I have gathered we are now temporarily suspending the provincial executive," said Chamisa.He also condemned the persecution of MDC vice chairperson Job Sikhala."I asked Honourable Sikhala to go to Bikita to represent the party.If you persecute Sikhala then you are persecuting me as well.If you arrest Sikhala it means you have arrested me because he went Bikita to campaign for the party," said Chamisa."I also want to stress that we are not interested in the formation of another GNU.What we want is a Transitional Authority.POLAD was created to serve Mnangagwa's interests so we will not join the discredited platform," added Chamisa.