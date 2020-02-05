Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Thomas Mapfumo questions Chiwenga's wealth

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Chimurenga music legend Thomas Mapfumo has taken Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to task over reports he owns several mansions including one whose estimate cost is US$10 million.

Mapfumo questioned Chiwenga's source of money, arguing it is not possible for the former army general to own a house which costs such sums as are being touted if the money was from legitimate sources.



"My question is (the former) army general is said to own (several) properties and a house said to be worth up to US$10 million.

"Here (in the United States) we have celebrities with houses in Hollywood but we do not hear that they own US$10 million houses.

"How much was (the former army) general's salary while in the army?

"We hear of stolen money which the (former army) general and (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa are aware of," Mapfumo said.

The Chimurenga music icon, currently based in the US, has urged Zimbabweans to hold Chiwenga and Mnangagwa accountable for for all the missing State funds, including the US$15 billion in diamond money the late former President Robert Mugabe said had been diverted.

"This is about people's money.

"We could have hired foreign (auditors) to come and investigate how that money disappeared.

"Fifteen billion United States dollars is a lot of money; people should not be silent about that issue," the Corruption hit-maker added.

Thomas Mapfumo questions source of Chiwenga wealth

The issue of Chiwenga's properties came to light following the acrimonious legal battle between Chiwenga and his estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa.

Upon return last year from China where he had gone for treatment for an undisclosed ailment, Chiwenga immediately litigated against his wife, accusing her of attempted murder, fraud and money laundering, and at the same time filing for divorce.

The money laundering charge involved allegations of Mubaiwa "purchasing several homes" in South Africa.

The former model is also accused of fraudulently upgrading her marriage to the retired army general from an unregistered customary union to Chapter 5:11 of the Marriages Act.

Ligations by husband Chiwenga eventually led to Mubaiwa's arrest on December 14.

The Vice President has fought and succeeded to have his embattled wife kept away from their US$10 million matrimonial home in Borrowdale Brooke.

This is the same house Mapfumo says Chiwenga should explain where he got the US$10 million to purchase it.

Source - online

