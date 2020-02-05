Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa rules out GNU

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has described the persecution of the opposition party's vice-chairperson Job Sikhala as a desperate attempt by Emmerson Mnangagwa to silence democratic voices.

Chamisa made the remarks during a heated provincial meeting in Masvingo on Sunday.

"I asked Honourable Sikhala to go to Bikita to represent the party.

If you persecute Sikhala then you are persecuting me as well.

If you arrest Sikhala it means you have arrested me because he went Bikita to campaign for the party," said Chamisa.

"I also want to stress that we are not interested in the formation of another GNU.What we want is a Transitional Authority. POLAD was created to serve Mnangagwa's interests so we will not join the discredited platform," added Chamisa.

Source - online

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Malayitshas and others to pay more in toll fees to drive from Joburg to Beitbridge and back

4 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe cartels are untouchable, says Prosecutor-General

27 mins ago | 179 Views

'RELOAD will break vicious cycle of disputed elections' said MDC - rubbish, it is time for plan B

27 mins ago | 60 Views

Prosecutor-General confirms State capture by cartels

30 mins ago | 74 Views

Mnangagwa street name change shocks Kwekwe city fathers

40 mins ago | 214 Views

Kwekwe to name street after Tsvangirai

41 mins ago | 165 Views

Mutambara's Zimsec prognosis will hurt the poor

46 mins ago | 114 Views

'Mnangagwa ignoring Mbeki's phone calls'

58 mins ago | 443 Views

WATCH: Thomas Mapfumo questions Chiwenga's wealth

1 hr ago | 457 Views

Hundreds marooned in Binga as heavy rains persist

1 hr ago | 231 Views

Chamisa suspends MDC Masvingo provincial executive

1 hr ago | 355 Views

Woman burns down ‘cheating' husband's car

1 hr ago | 729 Views

Chamisa dates Midlands

1 hr ago | 238 Views

Post-Mugabe confusion unfathomable

1 hr ago | 298 Views

Bunking civil servants to lose salaries

1 hr ago | 415 Views

New research examines Mnangagwa's promises

1 hr ago | 241 Views

Chirundu Border Post to operate 24 hours

1 hr ago | 185 Views

20 Ugandan nationals deported from Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Lafarge chief executive leaves Zimbabwe operations

1 hr ago | 268 Views

Indian embassy to host education fair in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Chinese miner in human rights abuse storm

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Court rules in favour of small-scale miners

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe pension funds to invest offshore

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Mental exam request for man who refused to pay for petrol

2 hrs ago | 373 Views

Victoria Falls mayor granted $1 500 bail

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Victoria Falls mayor granted $1 500 bail

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Businessman loses more property over debt

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mnangagwa calls for removal of sanctions at AU Assembly

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Minister Modi stops competitors from selling roller meal at inflated price

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

Zacc, NPA claims to be fighting cartels

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

AK-47 shots fired as gang raids Bulawayo home

2 hrs ago | 471 Views

Bulawayo Bomber for prepares for maiden Germany fight

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zupco bus, 2 kombis and a Honda Fit in fatal collision

2 hrs ago | 507 Views

Zimbabwe needs 3 000 more schools

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Kuda Tagwirei is Zimbabwe's de-facto Finance Minister, says Biti

2 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Makorokozas arrests top 2 500

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Parliament resumes sitting

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Footprints give away cable thieves

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Nurse syndicate channel ARVs to black market

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Two chiefs arrested over misuse of national flag

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Bus hits cattle, 51 injured

9 hrs ago | 1517 Views

Heavy rains to pound Bulawayo, Matebeleland South today

9 hrs ago | 2212 Views

Zanu-PF SA on mobilisation drive

9 hrs ago | 537 Views

US$-RTGS court ruling challenged

9 hrs ago | 1354 Views

Chamisa's security guard slaps ZBC cameraman

10 hrs ago | 1915 Views

Throwback: Tsvangirai's open zip, open mouth and shut mind

10 hrs ago | 961 Views

Jonathan Moyo goes for broke to force his way into MDC

10 hrs ago | 3920 Views

Tsvangirai to be posthumously honoured in the UK

10 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zanu-PF's game of fools to deceive the downtrodden

11 hrs ago | 259 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days