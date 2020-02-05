Chamisa rules out GNU

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has described the persecution of the opposition party's vice-chairperson Job Sikhala as a desperate attempt by Emmerson Mnangagwa to silence democratic voices.Chamisa made the remarks during a heated provincial meeting in Masvingo on Sunday."I asked Honourable Sikhala to go to Bikita to represent the party.If you persecute Sikhala then you are persecuting me as well.If you arrest Sikhala it means you have arrested me because he went Bikita to campaign for the party," said Chamisa."I also want to stress that we are not interested in the formation of another GNU.What we want is a Transitional Authority. POLAD was created to serve Mnangagwa's interests so we will not join the discredited platform," added Chamisa.