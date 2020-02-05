Latest News Editor's Choice


Kwekwe to name street after Tsvangirai

by Staff reporter
1 min ago
Kwekwe councillors have resolved to honour the late MDC founder Morgan Tsvangirai by renaming a street in the town after the opposition leader.

The MDC is in control of the Kwekwe Town Council with 13 councillors out of 14. Zanu PF holds the other council seat.

Tsvangirai was a Prime Minister from 2009 to 2013 during the now defunct Government of National Unity (GNU). He died in February 2018.

Speaking after a full council meeting last Friday, Kwekwe Deputy Mayor Shadreck Tobaiwa said councillors were in agreement that a road should be named after late opposition president.

However, Local Government Minister July Moyo was yet to approve the request.

"Councillors indicated that the same honour of renaming Robert Mugabe Road to Emmerson Mnangagwa must be extended to the late Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai," he said.

"Councillors opined that council can look for any other road and name it after Tsvangirai since he sacrificed a lot for the country."

Source - newzimbabwe

