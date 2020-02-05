Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe cartels are untouchable, says Prosecutor-General

by Fanuel Chinowaita
Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi said cartels are difficult to deal with for they have captured state institutions while on local radio station Star FM News yesterday.

While on Star FM News Hodzi said, "it is difficult to deal with cartels because of their stranglehold on key State institutions such as the judiciary, the media, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, the police and political parties."

Prosecutor General Hodzi's sentiments were castigated by MDC Deputy Spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka, who in his statement said;

"Hodzi, who is mandated to prosecute crimes in the country, told local radio station StarFM News that it is difficult to deal with cartels because of their stranglehold on key State institutions.

"That the country's PG would make such revelations exposes the octopus links that the criminal cartels have on State institutions, key among
them the country's Presidium.

"While Zanu-PF has gone hoarse lying to the world that sanctions are the problem in the country, recent revelations by Zanu-PF senior officials, including the startling admission by the PG himself, have exposed the fact that at the heart of the country's rot is the unbridled culture of sleaze, avarice and corruption by the well-heeled and the politically connected.

"The Prosecutor-General was unwittingly revealed his impotence because of the intricate web of connections that these cartels have, including with the judiciary. It was lost on Hodzi that as an officer of the court, he was also implicating himself through his revelation that the judiciary is part of this festering rot", Luke Tamborinyoka said.

Cartels are people who are fingered in gross corruption which is crippling the economy of Zimbabwe.

Last week President Mnangagwa suspended  Zanu-PF Youth League Deputy Secretary Lewis Matutu and Political Commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu for holding a press conference saying Tagwirei, Tafadzwa Musarara and others are the cartels who are working with some government officials to cripple Zimbabwe's economy.

Source - Fanuel Chinowaita

Most Popular In 7 Days