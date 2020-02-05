Malayitshas and others to pay more in toll fees to drive from Joburg to Beitbridge and back

News / National

by Staff reporter

South Africa's Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula has gazetted the new toll tariffs for 2020. The gazette outlines the fees for toll roads across the country which are set to come into effect on 1 March 2019.Following the implementation of the new toll prices, the toll fees for a one-way trip to Beitbridge from Johannesburg will be R273 excluding the fees for the controversial Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP) – also known as e-tolls.The fees were calculated based on the Johannesburg/Pretoria – Beitbridge toll route outlined by the Automobile Association (AA) along with the new toll tariffs.Class 1 toll fees were used to reflect the price of travelling along the route in a light motor vehicle.The toll fees are the same when returning on the same route from Beitbridge to Johannesburg, which brings the total price to R546, excluding the fees schedule for the controversial Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP) – also known as e-tolls.Below is the toll breakdown for a one-way trip to Beitbridge from Johannesburg.